September 7, 2018, 9:15 PM
Li Yuan / New York Times:
Jack Ma says he plans to step down from Alibaba on Monday to pursue philanthropy in education, will remain on company's board and continue to mentor management  —  HONG KONG — Alibaba's co-founder and executive chairman, Jack Ma, said he planned to step down from the Chinese e-commerce giant …
Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News:
Apple removes popular anti-adware app Adware Doctor from the Mac App Store; the app surreptitiously stole and sent users' browsing history to a domain in China  —  Apple has removed a top Mac app called Adware Doctor, designed to “prevent malware and malicious files from infecting your Mac …
Peter Kafka / Recode:
Sources: Apple is in talks with the New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal to join Texture, a magazine subscription app it bought in March  —  Last March, Apple bought Texture, a digital magazine service.  Now it wants the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal to join up.
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
In a letter to US government, Apple publishes a detailed list of its products that it says will be affected by Trump's tariffs on China  —  A proposed $200 billion tariff on Chinese goods would affect the Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod, Beats headphones, AirPort routers, Apple Pencil …
Sarah Krouse / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: as Verizon execs remain wary about sharing user data with Oath and ad growth fails to take off, Tim Armstrong weighs leaving as early as October  —  Tim Armstrong combined Yahoo and AOL but struggled to marry Verizon's wireless customer data with online advertising
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft sends out press invites to an event on October 2 where the refresh of current Surface hardware is likely to be announced  —  Microsoft is planning to hold a fall press event in New York City next month.  The software maker has started sending invites to the media today, asking for a “moment of your time.”
AnandTech:
Huawei includes benchmark detection tool in smartphones so scores don't reflect real performance; in response it says its competitors mislead consumers too  —  Does anyone remember our articles regarding unscrupulous benchmark behavior back in 2013?  At the time we called the industry …
Kate Clark / TechCrunch:
Branch, a deep-linking startup backed by Andy Rubin's Playground Ventures, is raising $129M Series D at about a $1B valuation  —  Branch, the deep-linking startup backed by Andy Rubin's Playground Ventures, will enter the unicorn club with an upcoming funding round.
Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
Tor launches a mobile Tor browser, now available on Android through the Play store or as a direct download  —  The Tor Project, the not-for-profit body behind the anonymizing Tor browser that lets you access the internet without being tracked, has launched the first official Tor mobile browser app.
Dan Primack / Axios:
Inside the implosion of Social Capital as key partners and execs keep leaving and, sources believe, Chamath Palihapitiya is no longer putting the firm first  —  Social Capital arrived in Silicon Valley seven years ago with a charismatic co-founder, former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya …
Troy Wolverton / Business Insider:
Unity Technologies' CFO Mike Foley has resigned, after the company reportedly closed $145M in new funding in June, bringing total raised to over $600M  —  - Mike Foley, the chief financial officer of Unity Technologies, has resigned from the company.  — Unity didn't say why he left, but said it is looking for his replacement.
Matthew Gault / Motherboard:
From September 15, Tencent will require players in China to use real names when logging in to Honour of Kings to identify minors and limit their playtime
Rhett Jones / Gizmodo:
British Airways says an attack on its site and app on Aug. 21-Sept. 5 exposed customers' personal and financial details, believes ~380K “card payments” breached

Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
Apple to launch a web portal by the end of 2018 for authenticated law enforcement officers to submit data requests and is developing an online training module
Kif Leswing / INSIDER:
Twitter says it's testing a redesign of its desktop site with night mode, data-saving mode, bookmarks, and more; UI looks similar to Twitter on a mobile browser
Kate Rooney / CNBC:
Goldman Sachs CFO says reports about the company abandoning plans to open a cryptocurrency desk are “fake news”
BuzzFeed News:
Twitter permanently suspends Infowars and Alex Jones' accounts, saying they violate “abusive behavior” rules, will suspend other accounts he registers or uses
Ellen Nakashima / Washington Post:
DOJ announces hacking charges against a North Korean government spy, linked to the Lazarus Group, in connection with the 2014 Sony hack
