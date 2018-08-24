Open Links In New Tab
August 24, 2018, 4:35 PM
Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / Motherboard:
T-Mobile says hackers stole data including names, emails, and encrypted passwords of about 2M customers; researchers say password encryption may be weak  —  T-Mobile disclosed an “incident" in which hackers accessed “some” customers' personal information—but no financial data or passwords.
Kevin Collier / BuzzFeed News:
Leaked email: representatives of the top US tech companies are meeting in SF today to discuss their tactics in preparation for the 2018 midterm elections  —  Representatives from a host of the biggest US tech companies, including Facebook and Twitter, have scheduled a private meeting for Friday …
Dan Tynan / The Guardian:
Amazon confirms “FC Ambassador” program with at least 16 fulfillment center employees actively responding to tweets that criticize working conditions  —  Army of fulfillment center employees jump to company's defense online when it faces a barrage of bad press
Jacqueline Howard / CNN:
Study: IRA-backed trolls flooded social media to amplify online debates about vaccines, often linking messages around vaccines to racial or class disparities  —  - Russian trolls and Twitter bots amplified online vaccine debates between 2014 and 2017, a new study suggests
Casey Newton / The Interface:
NYT article linking Facebook use to hate crimes in Germany was deservedly and widely criticized, but no access to Facebook data makes further research difficult  —  On Tuesday, The New York Times' investigation of a study into how Facebook promoted anti-refugee violence in Germany galvanized discussion …
Reuters:
The World Bank has priced the world's first public bond issued over a blockchain; the bond will be worth $73M and managed by Commonwealth Bank of Australia  —  SYDNEY (Reuters) - The World Bank has priced the world's first public bond created and managed using only blockchain in a A$100 million …
CNBC:
Instagram is testing a Facebook-like opt-in feature to group student users by college communities, with access to class-based lists  —  - Instagram is starting to test a college community feature that would help current students find other students through class-based lists.
NBC News:
New facial recognition technology at Washington Dulles airport catches man trying to enter the US illegally just three days after the tech started being used  —  An identification card from the Republic of Congo was found hidden in the man's shoe, officials said.

