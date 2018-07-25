Open Links In New Tab
July 25, 2018, 7:50 PM
Facebook:
Facebook reports Q2 revenue of $13.23B, up 42% YoY, 1.47B DAUs, up 11% YoY, and net income of $5.1B, up 31% YoY; stock down 20%+ after hours  —  Facebook, Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.  —  “Our community and business continue to grow quickly …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook's Q2 earnings saw MAUs climb just 1.54%, down from Q1's 3.14%, marking its slowest ever growth rate, and revenue of $13.23B missed estimates of $13.36B  —  Facebook has hit a wall.  The social network succumbed to the public backlash over its handling of fake news, privacy …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook's share price closed Wednesday at $217.50, a record high, but fell to around $172 after its Q2 earnings call, a market cap drop of roughly $123B  —  Facebook's share price fell over 20 percent in after-hours trading today after the company announced its slowest-ever user growth rate …
Marc Vartabedian / Wall Street Journal:
Facebook's General Counsel Colin Stretch, who led the company's investigation into Russian election interference, is leaving at the end of the year
Shara Tibken / CNET:
Amid patent dispute, Qualcomm says it believes Apple intends to solely use modems from a competitor, likely Intel, for the next iPhone release  —  Apple appears to be making some big changes to the chips in its upcoming iPhones — and that could mean your next iPhone downloads data slower than rival Android devices.
Qualcomm:
Qualcomm reports Q3 revenues of $5.6B, up 4% YoY, net income of $1.2B, up 41% YoY; says it will terminate proposed acquisition of NXP; stock up 4%+ after hours  —  SAN DIEGO - July 25, 2018 - Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 24, 2018.
Alfred Ng / CNET:
Google unveils Titan Security Key, a phishing resistant 2FA device that has USB and Bluetooth versions for ~$20 and ~$25 each, coming to all within a few months  —  When Google boasted that none of its 85,000-plus employees had their accounts hacked since early 2017, it was all thanks …
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Sources: YouTube removed four videos from Alex Jones' channel for hate speech and child endangerment, but counted the takedowns as one strike toward the channel  —  The video site removed four of Jones' videos on Tuesday  —  Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' YouTube channel received a strike …
Edgar Alvarez / Engadget:
Facebook rolls out Watch Party, a feature that lets users simultaneously watch, comment, and react to Facebook videos together, to all users  —  Facebook has made it clear that it wants to make video a crucial part of its business, as it looks to compete with the likes of YouTube, Amazon and Netflix.
Phil LeBeau / CNBC:
Waymo partners with Walmart, AutoNation, Avis, and others to ferry their customers to various locations in Phoenix, Arizona  —  Waymo, the Alphabet company that spun out of Google's former self-driving car division, is partnering with some of the country's largest companies to expand how many people ride in its self-driving vehicles.
Paul Mozur / New York Times:
Source: Chinese government has withdrawn its approval for Facebook's new subsidiary in the country  —  SHANGHAI — For Facebook, success in China was brief.  Very brief.  —  For several hours, a Chinese government database showed that Facebook had gained approval to open a subsidiary in the eastern province of Zhejiang.
Dan Ackerman / CNET:
Apple issues a fix for 2018 MacBook Pro CPU throttling/thermal management issues via macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update

