June 22, 2018, 2:40 PM
Bloomberg:
US Supreme Court rules that law enforcement officials need a warrant to get mobile-phone tower records that show someone's location over an extended period  —  Law enforcement officials need a warrant to get mobile-phone tower records that show someone's location over an extended period …
Reuters:
Police says Uber's safety driver in a self-driving vehicle was streaming a Hulu show before the car hit and killed a pedestrian in Arizona in March  —  SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Police in Tempe, Arizona said evidence showed the “safety” driver behind the wheel of a self-driving Uber …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
After the acquisition, Twitter immediately shut down access to Smyte's API deserting its existing customers, who were using its anti-abuse and anti-fraud tools  —  Twitter today announced it was acquiring the “trust and safety as a service” startup Smyte to help it better address issues related …
Neal Mohan / YouTube Blog:
YouTube announces $4.99/mo Channel Memberships for eligible channels with 100K+ subscribers, Teespring merchandising, and Premieres to debut pre-recorded videos  —  I just stepped off the stage at VidCon, a conference created from scratch by Hank and John Green in 2010 that brings together fans …
Paul Mozur / New York Times:
Inside the alleged heist of chip designs from US-based Micron by Taiwanese company UMC, which was hired by a Chinese company to help with memory chip factory  —  JINJIANG, China — With a dragnet closing in, engineers at a Taiwanese chip maker holding American secrets did their best to conceal a daring case of corporate espionage.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook confirms that 3% of apps using Facebook Analytics had their weekly summary reports sent to their app's testers, who may have been outsiders  —  Set the “days without a Facebook's privacy problem” counter to zero.  This week, an alarmed developer contacted TechCrunch …
Julia Carrie Wong / The Guardian:
Martin Tripp denies Tesla's hacking allegations, says he reported production problems to the press after Tesla repeatedly ignored them, did not threaten anyone  —  The electric carmaker is suing a former technician for alleged hacking, but he says he's being scapegoated for leaking concerns

Laura McGann / Vox:
Study: male DC journalists reply on Twitter to other male journalists 92% of the time, retweet other men 69% of the time, and 62% of follows are other men

Hollywood Reporter:
Netflix fires PR head Jonathan Friedland; CEO Hastings memo: his use of the N-word at least twice “showed unacceptably low racial awareness and sensitivity”

Rob Price / Business Insider:
Instagram deleted a 2017 ProPublica video identifying members of a violent white supremacist group citing “Community Guidelines” violation, later reinstated

Earlier Picks

Lawrence Hurley / Reuters:
SCOTUS rules that states have broad authority to force online retailers to collect sales taxes
Sara Salinas / CNBC:
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to step down following an investigation into a consensual relationship with an Intel employee; Bob Swan to step in as interim CEO
