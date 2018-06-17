Open Links In New Tab
June 17, 2018, 11:15 AM
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
Researcher details SigSpoof, a recently patched critical flaw in PGP that allowed hackers to spoof digital email signatures, says the bug dates back to 1998  —  SigSpoof flaw fixed inGnuPG, Enigmail, GPGTools, and python-gnupg.  —  For their entire existence, some of the world's …
Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
Amazon ends its Mayday video calling service for customer support for Fire tablets, nearly five years after its high-profile launch  —  Amazon is pulling the plug on its Mayday video calling feature for on-screen customer support on its Fire tablets, ending a service that was personally unveiled …
Muyao Shen / CoinDesk:
Block.one finally launches EOS blockchain but many in the crypto community remain skeptical about project's centralization and its prospects  —  After a messy weeks-long process, CoinDesk broke the news yesterday that the EOS blockchain is officially live.  —  To some, it's already an event for the cryptocurrency history books.
Andrew Galbraith / Reuters:
Foxconn says it is establishing its North American headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after announcing plans to build a $10B LCD plant in the state last year  —  SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn said it would establish its North American corporate headquarters in Milwaukee …
Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com:
Docker pulls 17 malicious images, which installed reverse shells and Monero miners on servers this past year, from Docker Hub; some systems may still be at risk  —  The Docker team has pulled 17 Docker container images that have been backdoored and used to install reverse shells …
Zoë Bernard / Business Insider:
In the past few months CryptoKitties saw sharp drop in daily active users, number of transactions, and average price of kitties according to analytics sites  —  - In March, investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Union Square Ventures gave a total of $12 million to CryptoKitties, a blockchain game for digital collectibles.
Chris Welch / The Verge:
Interview with Sonos CEO Patrick Spence: Google Assistant is coming, Dolby Atmos in current speakers is doubtful, “Works with Sonos” program to expand, more  —  Sonos CEO Patrick Spence sat down with The Verge's editor-in-chief Nilay Patel for an hour-long interview on this week's Vergecast.
Dylan Byers / CNNMoney:
Oprah Winfrey signs multiyear non-exclusive deal for new original programs with Apple; Winfrey is expected to have an on-screen role as host and interviewer  —  Oprah shares her secrets to success with graduates  —  Apple has signed Oprah Winfrey to a multiyear deal for new original programs.

Microsoft:
Testing a datacenter under the sea  —  Envisioned to be resilient and self-sustainable, Project Natick enters a new research phase off the Scottish coast.
IBM:
IBM will give $200,000 to a team that can come up with a solution for natural disaster preparedness  —  Call for Code, The initiative for developers to use their mastery of the latest technologies, to build solutions that can change the world.
eero:
Another day, another cyber security threat. eero keeps your network protected.  —  VPNFilter is the latest router-based malware and is estimated to affect over 500,000 consumer routers.
Zoho:
Managing your training team is now a breeze  —  Clara is the head of Learning and Development (L&D) at Zylker Corp, and trains employees in domains like soft skills and leadership.
About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:15 AM ET, June 17, 2018.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Meg James / Los Angeles Times:
Tronc's sale of Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune to Patrick Soon-Shiong will close on Monday after long negotiations over service agreements

Jaclyn Peiser / New York Times:
Blockchain-based media startup Civil funds an effort by five former Denver Post reporters and three editors to launch The Colorado Sun by the end of 2018

Christine Schmidt / Nieman Lab:
Startup reallyread.it hopes to foster dialogue among commenters via a plugin that tracks how much of the article has been read and a homepage for debate

Josh Millard / MetaTalk:
MetaFilter considers subscription-based and community-funded models as it discloses that it's running at an $8,000/month deficit in financial update

