May 25, 2018, 7:35 AM
Gary Horcher / KIRO:
After allegations Alexa recorded a private conversation and sent it to a person in contact list, Amazon says the case was extremely rare, is taking steps to fix  —  A Portland family contacted Amazon to investigate after they say a private conversation in their home was recorded by Amazon's Alexa …
Jason Del Rey / Recode:
Amazon says the Echo that recorded a private discussion interpreted background conversation as action confirmation, leading to recording and sending to contact  —  A couple says their device secretly recorded a private conversation of theirs and sent it to an acquaintance.
Bloomberg:
Sources: Essential, a startup co-founded by Android creator Andy Rubin, is considering selling itself and has canceled development of a new smartphone  —  - Company cancels development of second version of smartphone  — Startup has spent over $100 million on product development
Jeremy Horwitz / VentureBeat:
Apple wins $538.6M from Samsung in iPhone patent retrial: $533.3M for infringement of Apple's design patents and $5.3M for infringement of its utility patents  —  Nearly six years after a federal jury awarded Apple over $1 billion in damages against Samsung for infringing on iPhone design patents …
Adam Satariano / New York Times:
As Europe enacts GDPR, EU officials are encouraging countries like Brazil, Japan, and South Korea to adopt similar laws by tying data protection to trade deals  —  LONDON — The notices are flooding people's inboxes en masse, from large technology companies, including Facebook and Uber …
Facebook:
Facebook will check images and text, who is being targeted, and any linked websites in issue ads as it begins to apply new policies  —  Political advertising serves an important purpose.  It helps candidates share their views with the public more broadly, and it can help encourage people to get involved in the political process.
Rob Leathern / Facebook:
Facebook rolls out “Paid for by” disclosure labels on Facebook and Instagram for political ads in US, including issues ads that deal with 20 specific subjects
Twitter:
Twitter to add badges and disclaimers for US federal political advertisers and require certification and account elements “consistent with online presence”
Sean Hollister / CNET:
Valve says Apple revoked its approval of the Steam Link app for iOS due to “business conflicts with app guidelines” and denied Valve's appeal  —  So much for easily playing PC games on your iPhone.  —  If you were hoping to stream PC games from your powerful gaming rig to your iPhone or iPad …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
PayPal and Google partner to integrate PayPal into Google Pay, which can be used to pay bills and more, starting later this year  —  Google earlier this year rebranded all of its payment services under Google Pay to help it double down on making transactions across its platform more frictionless (and more used).
Gabe Rivera / Techmeme News:
Sign up now for Techmeme's new newsletter, which goes out daily at 5pm Pacific  —  Today we're launching Techmeme's first newsletter.  Sign up here!  It goes out Sunday through Friday around 5pm Pacific/8pm Eastern and, like Techmeme.com, summarizes the day's top tech news and commentary …
Jason Koebler / Motherboard:
Documents from a “bendgate” lawsuit show Apple's tests found iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were 3.3x and 7.2x more likely to bend than 5S; Apple later made changes to fix  —  Apple publicly maintained that there were no engineering issues with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus …

