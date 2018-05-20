Open Links In New Tab
May 20, 2018, 10:40 AM
Katrin Bennhold / New York Times:
Inside Facebook's deletion center in Berlin, where 1,200 people review posts violating firm's rules or German law and decide what is free speech or hate speech  —  A country taps its past as it leads the way on one of the most pressing issues facing modern democracies: how to regulate the world's biggest social network.
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Hands-on with the RED Hydrogen One Android phone with a 5.7-inch “holographic” display, coming to Verizon and AT&T sometime this summer starting at $1,195  —  Come for the holograms, stay for the modules  —  We just got a look at the upcoming RED Hydrogen One smartphone …
Patrick Winn / GlobalPost Investigations:
Interviews with experts and defectors detail North Korea's Reconnaissance General Bureau, whose hackers are estimated to have stolen $650M+  —  The Reconnaissance General Bureau, North Korea's equivalent to the CIA, has trained up the world's greatest bank-robbing crews.
Monica Alleven / FierceWireless:
Qualcomm says it will incorporate WPA3 into chipsets this summer for mobile devices and on all Wi-Fi networking infrastructure products  —  Qualcomm Technologies is getting a jump on things as it announced this week that it will be applying the industry's newest Wi-Fi security protections across its portfolio.
Jillian D'Onfro / CNBC:
Inside Alphabet's three-day machine learning bootcamp, started this spring, which aims to impart AI know-how to ~12 of CapitalG's portfolio companies, like Lyft  —  - Alphabet's CapitalG is offering a new program for its portfolio companies, including AirBnb, Lyft, and CrowdStrike
Rhett Jones / Gizmodo:
Report: Snap CEO was inspired by Chinese apps for Snapchat redesign, wanted to make the app friendlier to older users, launched redesign despite staff concerns  —  Snap's stock price is now hovering around its lowest point ever since the company went public last year.
Ernie Smith / Motherboard:
A history of the music industry's first efforts at creating music streaming services after Napster and why they failed given the importance of streaming now  —  Lessons from the music industry's initial consumer-hostile reaction to the Napster saga.  Going from $16 CDs to unlimited streaming is really hard.
John Bonazzo / The New York Observer:
Interview Magazine, founded in 1969 by Andy Warhol, folds following wage disputes with former employees and several harassment charges

Business Insider:
How Wall Street Journal investigative reporter John Carreyrou broke the story about the Theranos scandal, a subject he has since penned a book on

Todd Spangler / Variety:
TheSkimm, a digital-media company built on a daily newsletter aimed at millennial women, closes $12M Series C from Shonda Rhimes, Tyra Banks, others

Mark Bergen / Bloomberg:
Source: Google edited some Duplex calls used in demo to protect identity of businesses involved; one restaurant in the demo may have been identified by Mashable
Ashlee Vance / Bloomberg:
Interviews with pioneers of AI and PM Justin Trudeau about the history of neural networks and how the Canadian government brought the AI researchers together

