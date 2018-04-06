Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
April 6, 2018, 5:20 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook retracted some messages sent by Zuckerberg and other executives from recipients' inboxes without informing those users or the public  —  You can't remove Facebook messages from the inboxes of people you sent them to, but Facebook did that for Mark Zuckerberg and other executives.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook says it plans to make an “unsend” feature available to all users in a few months, won't unsend or retract any more of Zuckerberg's messages until then  —  TechCrunch reported last night that Facebook retracted Facebook messages sent by Mark Zuckerberg and other executives from their recipients' inboxes.
Chris Welch / The Verge:
Developers warn that now postponed Twitter API changes may disable features like push notifications and auto-refreshing timelines on third-party Twitter clients  —  The people behind third-party Twitter clients Tweetbot, Twitterrific, Talon, and Tweetings are warning users that their apps …
Facebook:
Facebook will only allow authorized advertisers to post ads on widely discussed issues like political topics, will verify admins of large Pages are real people  —  We believe that when you visit a Page or see an ad on Facebook it should be clear who it's coming from.
Blake Montgomery / BuzzFeed:
Classified ads site Backpage.com shows a message stating it and affiliated websites have been seized by US law enforcement  —  The classified ads site displays a message “backpage.com and affiliated websites have been seized.”  —  Backpage.com, the popular classified ads website …
Joyce Lee / Reuters:
Samsung's Q1 profit of ~$14.7B, up 57.6% YoY, beat estimates in preliminary results on sales of ~$56.1B, up 18.7% YoY; full earnings expected in late April  —  SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) tipped a surprise record first-quarter profit on Friday but market reaction …
Thomas Franck / CNBC:
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the Trump admin doesn't understand why Amazon does not collect sales taxes from third party merchant sales on its website  —  Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin made the comments on CNBC's “Power Lunch” on Friday.  —  U.S. President Donald Trump announced …
Axios:
Sources: Coinbase in talks to acquire Earn.com, a paid inbox service formerly known as 21.co, for $100M, wants Earn's Balaji Srinivasan to become Coinbase's CTO  —  Digital currency exchange Coinbase is still in talks to acquire Earn.com, a paid inbox service formerly known as 21 inc., Axios has learned from multiple sources.
More: Seeking AlphaTweets: @mdudas
Hannah Kuchler / Financial Times:
Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook “underinvested” in safety and security and that she and Zuckerberg should have spoken about Cambridge Analytica scandal sooner  —  Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's second-in-command, said she personally made “mistakes” and that the company had been too slow …
Paul Mozur / New York Times:
Myanmar civil society groups say Zuckerberg mischaracterized efficacy of Facebook systems to detect hate speech on Messenger in their country in Vox interview

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
XiaoIce chatbot like talking to a friend on the phone  —  Microsoft's AI-powered social chatbot in China makes breakthrough in “full duplex” conversation.
eero:
Forbes calls eero Plus a “must-buy security bargain”  —  With eero Plus you get “$18 worth of subscriptions, plus network monitoring, ad blocking, and basic device management for $10 per month.  It's a no-brainer, price-wise.”
Amazon Alexa:
What's Next for Voice: Brands, Gaming, and Conversational UI  —  Here are some important trends to think about as you develop voice-first experiences this year.
Zoho:
How a password manager can help in your GDPR journey  —  By this time, most people in the information technology industry will be aware of the GDPR, thanks to security experts, journalists, trade publications …
Sponsor Techmeme

Listen to Techmeme's Podcast:

Techmeme Ride Home for Friday, Apr. 6 Subscribe via Apple Podcasts or RSS.
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:20 PM ET, April 6, 2018.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Al Jazeera English:
Palestinian journalist Yaser Murtaja dies after being shot by Israeli forces while wearing a jacket marked “PRESS”

Sydney Ember / New York Times:
Journalists at The Denver Post publish several online articles, which will also run in its Sunday opinion section, publicly rebuking owner Alden Global Capital

Ashley Renders / Nieman Lab:
Inside Canadian startup OpenFile, which launched in 2010, and ended publication in 2012, and the lessons learned about involving readers in reporting

More News

Brad Chacos / PCWorld:
Razer launches Game Store, a PC game distribution platform, in the US, UK, Germany, and France, with perks for each purchase
Kate Rooney / CNBC:
RBI, India's central bank, bans financial institutions and banks from providing services to businesses and individuals dealing with cryptocurrencies

Earlier Picks

Kate Rooney / CNBC:
Coinbase is launching Coinbase Ventures, a $15M seed-stage fund to invest in cryptocurrency and blockchain startups
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor