April 2, 2018, 12:40 PM
Ezra Klein / Vox:
Q&A with Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook's hardest year, how it has changed the company's future ambitions, and his faith in its mission  —  “We will dig through this hole, but it will take a few years.”  —  It's been a tough year for Facebook.  The social networking juggernaut found itself engulfed …
Matthew Prince / Cloudflare Blog:
Cloudflare debuts 1.1.1.1, a free privacy-first consumer DNS service, which collects as little info as possible and wipes logs daily, retains KPMG as an auditor  —  Cloudflare's mission is to help build a better Internet.  We're excited today to take another step toward that mission …
Tom Simonite / Wired:
How tech companies are fighting bias in facial recognition software: detecting race, diversifying training data, and disclosing recognition accuracy by group  —  SOFTWARE ENGINEER HENRY Gan got a surprise last summer when he tested his team's new facial recognition system on coworkers at startup Gfycat.
Shoshanna Solomon / The Times of Israel:
Israel-based Verbit raises $11M seed round for its transcription service that uses AI along with thousands of freelancers  —  One-year-old Verbit combines software with human transcribers to improve quality, speed and price of service  —  People who have had to transcribe recorded conversations …
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Interview with Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst about growing the company's core business beyond Linux with cloud computing projects like OpenShift and OpenStack  —  The Red Hat Linux distribution is turning 25 years old this week.  What started as one of the earliest Linux distributions …

Wall Street Journal:
Sources: WPP board is looking into allegations of misuse of company assets and improper personal behavior by Chief Executive Martin Sorrell

Bloomberg:
Review of Sinclair employment contracts shows some employees cannot resign from firm without incurring a penalty equivalent to 40% of their annual compensation

Cynthia Littleton / Variety:
Sources: CBS has formally submitted a bid for Viacom, valuing the company around $12.3B and proposing Moonves as chairman-CEO and CBS's Joe Ianniello as COO

Gemini Advisory:
Payment systems at Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor stores breached; credit card data of 5M+ customers allegedly stolen
