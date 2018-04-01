Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
April 1, 2018, 11:00 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Ryne Hager / Android Police:
Roundup of April Fools' Day gags and pranks from tech companies  —  April Fools' day is almost upon us, but each year at least a few companies are unable to restrain themselves, pushing out their pranks early.  Google's various divisions do a decent job each year.
Aja Romano / Vox:
How Fortnite became a smash hit, reportedly making $100M+ per month, by combining the popular building and battle royale shooter genres in one accessible game  —  It's a shooter game for people who hate shooter games.  —  A recent record-breaking Twitch stream — which saw 628,000 people tuning …
Nicholas Thompson / Wired:
Q&A with French President Emmanuel Macron on new national AI strategy, which will see the government invest €1.5B over five years into AI research and startups  —  ON THURSDAY, EMMANUEL Macron, the president of France, gave a speech laying out a new national strategy for artificial intelligence in his country.
Laura Bliss / CityLab:
Two former backup drivers for Uber's self-driving cars say long, monotonous, solitary work hours and a false sense of security jeopardized safety  —  The first time Ryan Kelley lifted his hands off the wheel of a self-driving Uber, he felt like he'd landed a role in a dress rehearsal for the future.
Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
Pr0gramm, the image hosting community behind Coinhive software that hijacks browsers to mine cryptocurrency, donates $250K+ to cancer research after exposé  —  A story published here this week revealed the real-life identity behind the original creator of Coinhive …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Elite runner looks to break his marathon record at Special Olympics  —  Meet Microsoft employee Andy Bryant, who will be competing in the 2018 USA Games beginning July 1.
eero:
Learn how eero uses IPv6, the next generation networking standard, to make all connected devices work better.  —  All eeros have received software upgrades including a new, highly requested feature — IPv6.
Zoho:
An error-free way to automate complex business processes  —  We now live in an era that is fast-progressing towards automation and artificial intelligence.  Unlike giant firms, SMEs have an especially hard …
Vantiv:
3 Ways Large Organizations Are Using Blockchain  —  Check out our 2 infographics on how large organizations are adopting blockchain technology to save money and secure data.
Sponsor Techmeme

Listen to Techmeme's Podcast:

Techmeme Ride Home for Friday, Mar. 30 Subscribe via Apple Podcasts or RSS.
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:00 AM ET, April 1, 2018.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Jordan Weissmann / Slate:
The Atlantic's Kevin Williamson hire is another instance of the media legitimizing writers with abhorrent ideas because they are Never Trumpers

Javier C. Hernández / New York Times:
Critics say Alibaba-owned South China Morning Post is moving away from independent journalism and softening its critical stance to please Beijing

Alexandra Alter / New York Times:
Harassment scandals have led to cancelled book deals, boycotts by bookstores, expulsions from writers' conferences, and agents and publishers dropping clients

More News

Fred Lambert / Electrek:
Tesla says Autopilot was engaged during fatal Model X crash on Mar. 23, and the driver didn't respond to warnings to take control of the car before the crash

Earlier Picks

Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Accelerating and increasingly damaging leaks show Facebook's crumbling internal morale, which could be more pressing than threats like regulation or user exodus
Google Devs / Google Developers Blog:
Google is shutting off URL shortener goo.gl to new users next month and will shut it down for all users next year; existing links will continue to redirect
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor