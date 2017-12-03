Open Links In New Tab
December 3, 2017, 3:39 AM
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
iOS 11.2 released: fixes a bug that caused some notifications to crash iPhones starting Dec 2, adds Apple Pay Cash and faster 7.5W wireless charging  —  Apple today released iOS 11.2, the second major update to the iOS 11 operating system available on the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. iOS 11.2 comes …
New York Times:
Former NSA employee Nghia H. Pho pleads guilty to taking classified files home, where, officials say, Russian hackers stole the files via Kaspersky software  —  BALTIMORE — A former National Security Agency employee admitted on Friday that he had illegally taken from the agency classified documents believed …
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
macOS upgrades from High Sierra 10.13.0 to 10.13.1 break “root” bug patch issued earlier this week; fix by re-installing patch after upgrade, rebooting computer  —  WHEN A COMPANY like Apple rushes out a software patch for a critical security bug, it deserves praise for protecting its customers quickly.
Matt Navarra / The Next Web:
Instagram tests native regram button, GIF sticker search, Story archiving, closest friends list, and other new features  —  TNW today obtained information on a range of new features Instagram is currently testing.  As with all tests, this means some of you may have already seen one or two of the new features.
Lily Hay Newman / Wired:
Expensify sparks privacy concerns by using Mechanical Turk to process user-submitted docs its automated service can't handle  —  IT'S INCREASINGLY UNREMARKABLE for consumers to use artificial intelligence tools in their daily lives.  Machine learning algorithms power your smart assistants …
@jack:
Twitter changes course, says anti-Muslim tweets retweeted by Trump “are permitted on Twitter based on our current media policy”  —  We mistakenly pointed to the wrong reason we didn't take action on the videos from earlier this week. We're still looking critically at all of our current policies, and appreciate all the feedback. See our safety calendar for our plans and ship dates. http://twitter.com/...

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:39 AM ET, December 3, 2017.

To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
Billy Bush, dropped as a Today host by NBC after Trump Access Hollywood tape leaked, confirms the tape is real, despite doubts reportedly cast by Trump recently

Jon Levine / The Wrap:
ABC News Suspends Brian Ross for 4 Weeks Without Pay: ‘Effective Immediately’

Suki Kim / The Cut:
Multiple women accuse John Hockenberry, public radio icon and former host of WNYC's “The Takeaway”, of sexually harassing female colleagues

Victor Basta / TechCrunch:
The number of early-stage VC rounds worldwide dropped from about 13.3K in 2014 to about 5.9K this year, with mobile app and SaaS startups hit hardest
