Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
November 21, 2017, 5:20 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Brian Fung / Washington Post:
FCC unveils its plan to repeal net neutrality rules, a move that would give ISPs broad powers to determine which websites and online services customers use  —  Federal regulators unveiled a plan Tuesday that would give Internet providers broad powers to determine what websites and online services their customers can see and use.
Keith Collins / Quartz:
Android phones send nearby cell tower address data to Google even when location services are disabled; Google says it will end the practice by end of November  —  Many people realize that smartphones track their locations.  But what if you actively turn off location services, haven't used any apps …
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple's HomePod, which is delayed and has limited features versus Amazon's Echo, started as a side project and was cancelled and revived several times  —  The Apple speaker started as a side project, was cancelled and revived several times and can't do as many things as the Echo.
Yuan Yang / Financial Times:
Six students say school sent group of 3,000 to Foxconn for three months of “work experience”, routinely working 11-hour days on iPhone X, breaking overtime law  —  Apple's main supplier in Asia has been employing students illegally working overtime to assemble the iPhone X …
ProPublica:
Ads for housing that exclude demographics are still being approved by Facebook, a year after a study highlighted the illegal discriminatory practice on Facebook  —  After ProPublica revealed last year that Facebook advertisers could target housing ads to whites only, the company announced …
Paul Mozur / New York Times:
Apple removes “a number of voice over internet protocol apps”, including Skype, from its App Store in China for being non-compliant with local law  —  SHANGHAI — One of the last foreign-run tools for online communication in China appears to be in trouble with the authorities there.
Stan Higgins / CoinDesk:
Tether, a service that offers dollar-backed digital tokens, says tokens worth $30M were stolen by hackers and it has suspended its back-end wallet service  —  Tether, the company behind a dollar-pegged cryptocurrency widely used in the market's exchange trade, is claiming that its systems …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
How to bring more water to more people?  —  Danish company Grundfos uses Microsoft Azure and IoT to improve efficiency across millions of water pumps and pipes.
eero:
New security features from eero Plus  —  Protect all your connected devices with VPN, 1Password, Malwarebytes, and Ad blocking.
Smartsheet:
How Cisco Makes Better Decisions Faster  —  Cisco found a new way to manage and maintain transparency on program activities and budgets, empowering their team to make the best decisions — and better serve their clients.
Zoho:
Work with charts, play with charts.  —  When it comes to information, there are two kinds of people: those who like to receive their data in words, and those who want to enjoy it visually.
Worldpay:
2017 Global Payments Report  —  Your ultimate guide to the world of payments in 36 markets.  Visit the microsite and download a free copy of the report.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:20 PM ET, November 21, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Kim Masters / Hollywood Reporter:
Memo: Pixar chief John Lasseter is taking a six-month sabbatical, apologizes to staff for any unwanted hugs “or any other gesture they felt crossed the line”

CBS News:
CBS investigation: three of the network's employees say Charlie Rose sexually harassed them, in incidents which happened after 2011

Ashley Feinberg / HuffPost:
Sources: Vice employees were enraged after CEO Smith failed to address sexual harassment in recent company presentation, amid fears of an upcoming NYT exposé

More News

Paul Miller / The Verge:
Google starts contributing to Apple's Swift programming language, submits pull request for adding Fuchsia OS support
Alexis C. Madrigal / The Atlantic:
As Zuckerberg concludes his 30-state tour, a look at how he's described Facebook and its mission since 2005

Earlier Picks

Tamara Chuang / Denver Post:
Colorado fines Uber $8.9M after investigation found Uber allowed drivers with suspended or revoked licenses and felony convictions
CNBC:
DoJ files antitrust suit to block AT&T/DirecTV's $85B proposed acquisition of Time Warner, says merger would lessen competition and result in higher prices
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
AWS launches AWS Secret Region for US intel agencies and their partners working with “secret” classified data, to complement its air-gapped Top Secret Region
Reuters:
Uber to buy up to 24K SUVs from Volvo equipped with autonomous technology in a non-exclusive deal from 2019 to 2021; Uber will add its own self-driving tech
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor