|Sophia Ciocca / Hacker Noon:
|Matt Rosoff / CNBC:
|Alexis C. Madrigal / The Atlantic:
|Bloomberg:
|Derek Thompson / The Atlantic:
|Regina R. Clewlow / Planetizen:
|Devin Coldewey / TechCrunch:
|Boyd Chan / Neowin:
|Marco Arment / Marco.org:
|Matthew Panzarino / TechCrunch:
|Jan Dawson / Variety:
|Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
|Colin Lecher / The Verge:
|Joe Mullin / Ars Technica:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:50 PM ET, October 15, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Sarah Jeong / The Verge:
|Reuters:
|Matthew Panzarino / TechCrunch:
|Winnie Hu / New York Times:
|Catherine Shu / TechCrunch:
|Alex Wawro / Gamasutra:
|Jonathan Prynn / London Evening Standard:
|Todd Spangler / Variety:
|Josh Meyer / Politico: