November 3, 2017, 6:50 AM
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Twitter says a customer support employee, on last day of work, deactivated Trump's account before it was restored 11 minutes later  —  For 11 beautiful minutes, the President was off Twitter  —  President Donald Trump's Twitter account, @realdonaldtrump, disappeared from the site …
Apple:
Apple Q4: revenue of $52.6B, up 12% YoY, vs. $50.7B expected; net income $10.7B, up from $9B YoY; stock up 5%+ after hours  —  Revenue Up 12 Percent and EPS Up 24 Percent to New September Quarter Records  —  Services Revenue Reaches All-Time High  —  Apple today announced financial results …
Stephen Nellis / Reuters:
Tim Cook's strategy of continuing to sell older iPhone models at lower cost appears to be working as Apple doubled its Q4 revenue YoY in India  —  (Reuters) - By delivering solid financial results that beat Wall Street's expectations for both revenues and profits on Thursday …
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: T-Mobile resumes merger talks with Sprint by making new offer; deal could be reached within weeks  —  T-Mobile has restarted merger talks with Sprint and the two telecom firms could reach a deal within weeks unless they fail to agree on terms, according to people familiar with the matter.
Manish Singh / Manish Kumar Singh:
India's Paytm adds a messaging feature, called Inbox, to its popular wallet app  —  India's largest mobile wallet app, Paytm, on Friday introduced a chat service—Inbox—on its payment platform to enable communication between users and also facilitate a way for businesses to connect with their customers.
Sonam Rai / Reuters:
Qualcomm sues Apple in California court, alleging Apple breached a licensing contract by cc'ing an Intel engineer on email requesting proprietary info, more  —  (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) has sued Apple Inc (AAPL.O), alleging that it violated a software license contract …

New York Times:
Joe Ricketts closes DNAinfo and Gothamist, a week after staff votes to join union; move cuts 115 journalists, including at SFist, LAist, DCist, and Chicagoist

Chloe Melas / CNNMoney:
Former House of Cards production assistant says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted him; other current and former workers call Spacey's behavior “predatory”

Andrew Beaujon / Washingtonian:
Alt-weekly Baltimore Beat to debut Nov. 15 in print and online, two weeks after Baltimore City Paper ended, with same owners as Washington and Los Angeles Blade

Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
Documents show internal strife within Unicode Consortium over proposed “Frowning Pile Of Poo” emoji, with some worrying about a lack of oversight
Vlad Savov / The Verge:
HTC debuts U11 Plus: 6" 1440p LCD screen, Snapdragon 835, 3,930mAh battery, IP68 rating, Alexa support; ships November 20 in UK for £699, no plans for US launch
