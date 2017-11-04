Open Links In New Tab
November 4, 2017, 12:10 AM
Bloomberg:
Sources: Broadcom is considering a bid to acquire Qualcomm for about $70 per share, or $100B+; bid is likely to be made in the coming days  —  Broadcom is exploring a deal to acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, in what could be the biggest ever takeover of a chipmaker …
iFixit:
iPhone X teardown reveals TrueDepth camera system, stacked logic board with 3GB RAM, L-shaped dual-cell 2,716mAh battery, and Qi-based inductive charging coil  —  Tools Featured in this Teardown  —  Introduction  —  Ten years ago, Apple introduced the very first iPhone, and changed the world.
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
Some New iPhone X Owners Facing Activation Issues [Updated]  —  The iPhone X is now widely available across the United States, but some new iPhone X owners aren't able to start using their new phones due to carrier activation issues and congestion.  —  On the MacRumors forums …
Rachel Siegel / Washington Post:
TripAdvisor apologizes for removing user reports about rape and assault to keep its forums “family friendly” after Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation  —  Just after midnight on Dec. 9, 2010, Kristie Love posted on TripAdvisor about the Iberostar Paraiso Maya, a Mexican beach resort between Cancun and Playa del Carmen.
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Twitter says a customer support employee on their last day of work deactivated Trump's account for 11 minutes  —  For 11 beautiful minutes, the President was off Twitter  —  President Donald Trump's Twitter account, @realdonaldtrump, disappeared from the site for around five beautiful minutes shortly before 7PM ET.
VIVE Blog:
Logitech introduces BRIDGE developers kit, an SDK for using keyboards in VR using HTC Vive  —  This is a guest blog post by Vincent Tucker, Director Of Innovations & Strategy at Logitech.  —  What are we sharing today?  —  I am excited to introduce the BRIDGE developers kit …
Twitter:
Twitter updates rules to clarify its enforcement approach on abusive behavior, self-harm, graphic violence, spam, and adult content  —  Online behavior continues to evolve and change, and at Twitter, we have to ensure those changes are reflected in our rules in a way that's easy to adhere to and understand.
Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
Networking chip design company Aquantia raises $61M in its IPO, closes up 6% on its first day of trading  —  Networking chip design company Aquantia went public on Friday and raised $61 million in its initial public offering.  —  The stock is trading up for the San Jose …
Steve Dent / Engadget:
Facebook launches Polls with pictures and gif support on iOS, Android, and the web  —  Polls check a lot of social media manager boxes like “engagement,” “feedback” and “traffic lift.”  With all those buzzwords, it's truly a wonder that Facebook hadn't yet pilfered, I mean borrowed, the idea from poll-crazy rival Twitter.
Stephen Nellis / Reuters:
Tim Cook's strategy of continuing to sell older iPhone models at lower cost appears to be working as Apple doubled its Q4 revenue YoY in India  —  (Reuters) - By delivering solid financial results that beat Wall Street's expectations for both revenues and profits on Thursday …
Apple:
Apple Q4: revenue of $52.6B, up 12% YoY, vs. $50.7B est.; net income $10.7B, up from $9B YoY; other products sales of $3.2B, up 36% YoY; stock opens up 3%+

Michael Mimoso / Threatpost:
Mobile Pwn2Own 2017 contest awarded $515K for 32 vulnerabilities to hackers who breached the iPhone 7, iOS 11.1, Samsung Galaxy S8, and Huawei Mate 9 Pro
Ars Technica:
Xbox One X review: HDR colors with 4K look great, sizable performance improvements for few select games, but is expensive and has limited value without a 4K TV
