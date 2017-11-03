Open Links In New Tab
November 3, 2017, 2:30 PM
iFixit:
iPhone X teardown reveals TrueDepth camera system, stacked logic board with 3GB RAM, L-shaped dual-cell 2,716mAh battery, and Qi-based inductive charging coil  —  Tools Featured in this Teardown  —  Introduction  —  Ten years ago, Apple introduced the very first iPhone, and changed the world.
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Twitter says a customer support employee, on last day of work, deactivated Trump's account before it was restored 11 minutes later  —  For 11 beautiful minutes, the President was off Twitter  —  President Donald Trump's Twitter account, @realdonaldtrump, disappeared from the site …
Stephen Nellis / Reuters:
Tim Cook's strategy of continuing to sell older iPhone models at lower cost appears to be working as Apple doubled its Q4 revenue YoY in India  —  (Reuters) - By delivering solid financial results that beat Wall Street's expectations for both revenues and profits on Thursday …
Apple:
Apple Q4: revenue of $52.6B, up 12% YoY, vs. $50.7B est.; net income $10.7B, up from $9B YoY; other products sales of $3.2B, up 36% YoY; stock opens up 3%+  —  Revenue Up 12 Percent and EPS Up 24 Percent to New September Quarter Records  —  Services Revenue Reaches All-Time High
Ars Technica:
Xbox One X review: HDR colors with 4K look great, sizable performance improvements for few select games, but is expensive and has limited value without a 4K TV  —  Is Microsoft's “true 4K” console worth $100 more than the PS4 Pro?  —  When the Xbox One launched in 2013 …
Michael Mimoso / Threatpost:
Mobile Pwn2Own 2017 contest awarded $515K for 32 vulnerabilities to hackers who breached the iPhone 7, iOS 11.1, Samsung Galaxy S8, and Huawei Mate 9 Pro  —  The mobile version of the annual Pwn2Own contest wrapped up today in Tokyo with an unprecedented attack chain leveling the Samsung Galaxy S8.
Twitter:
Twitter updates rules to clarify its enforcement approach on abusive behavior, self-harm, graphic violence, spam, and adult content  —  Online behavior continues to evolve and change, and at Twitter, we have to ensure those changes are reflected in our rules in a way that's easy to adhere to and understand.
Christopher Malmo / Motherboard:
Average Bitcoin transaction uses 215 KWh of energy, enough to run an average US house for nearly a week; there are currently 300K Bitcoin transactions per day  —  Bitcoin's surge in price has sent its electricity consumption soaring.  —  Bitcoin's incredible price run to break over $7,000 …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Developer community Stack Overflow lays off staff, source says ~20%, or about 60 people, as it focuses more on its core Q&A products  —  Some changes are underway at Stack Overflow, the online community where some 50 million developers and others converge to talk programming and many other things.
Tweets: @andrewbrobston
Ed Bott / ZDNet:
Microsoft is ending free Windows 10 upgrade “assistive technologies” exception on Dec. 31  —  More than a year after ending its free Windows 10 upgrade program, Microsoft is getting ready to shut down the last official free upgrade extension.  The news wasn't exactly shouted from the rooftops.

Chloe Melas / CNNMoney:
Former House of Cards production assistant says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted him; other current and former workers call Spacey's behavior “predatory”

New York Times:
Joe Ricketts closes DNAinfo and Gothamist, a week after staff votes to join union; move cuts 115 journalists, including at SFist, LAist, DCist, and Chicagoist

Benjamin Mullin / Wall Street Journal:
CNN plans to launch tiered subscriptions as early as Q2 of 2018, debuts e-commerce site, and weighs expanding CNN Go app outside the US for a fee

Manish Singh / Manish Kumar Singh:
India's Paytm adds a messaging feature, called Inbox, to its popular wallet app
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
YouTube Kids update lets parents create separate profiles for their kids, tailors the app based on children's ages, and expands parental controls
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: T-Mobile resumes merger talks with Sprint by making new offer; deal could be reached within weeks
