|Wall Street Journal:
|Associated Press:
|Jonathan Shieber / TechCrunch:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Vlad Savov / The Verge:
|Bloomberg:
|Alex Heath / Business Insider:
|Ben Popper / The Verge:
|Facebook:
|Vlad Savov / The Verge:
|Jeremy Kahn / Bloomberg:
|Joan Lowy / Associated Press:
|Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
|Washington Post:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Kevin McLaughlin / The Information:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:30 AM ET, November 2, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Buhr / TechCrunch:
|Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
|Salvador Rodriguez / Reuters:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Greg Bensinger / Wall Street Journal:
|Bloomberg:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Adi Robertson / The Verge:
|David Pierce / Wired: