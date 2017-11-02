Open Links In New Tab
November 2, 2017, 8:25 AM
Ben Popper / The Verge:
Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook's efforts to prevent abuse will cut into future profits as company plans to double employees to police its platform  —  Under fire, the social network plans to spend big on security  —  Facebook was front and center in the news today, testifying before legislators …
Facebook:
Facebook reports Q3 profit of $4.7B, up 79% YoY; revenue of $10.3B, up 47% YoY, vs. $9.84B expected; headcount hits 23,165, up 47% YoY  —  Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.  —  “Our community continues to grow and our business …
Jonathan Shieber / TechCrunch:
SEC: paid endorsements of ICOs may be illegal if compensation is not properly disclosed, and, even with disclosure, paid promoters may be liable in some cases  —  The Securities and Exchange Commission has issued a stern warning to the celebrities, athletes and social media stars pitching investment opportunities in virtual currencies.
Olga Kharif / Bloomberg:
The value of the Bancor token has dropped 56% since the June ICO, which raised ~$153M  —  Bancor has lost more than half of value since June offering  —  Developers question usefulness of market-making token  —  Bancor, one of the most successful initial coin offerings in the short history …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Google to shut down its QPX Express API for airfare data, which launched out of its ITA acquisition, on April 10, 2018  —  As Google gradually builds out its footprint in travel search, the company is also making a move to shut down one of its data feeds to others in the travel space.
Vlad Savov / The Verge:
HTC launches U11 Plus with 6-inch 2880x1440 LCD display, small bezels, 3,930mAh battery, IP68 water resistance, Alexa and Google Assistant support, for €799  —  Ships with Oreo and more of the good stuff that made the U11 so appealing  —  The HTC U11 has been one of the best flagship Android phones …
Vlad Savov / The Verge:
Razer Phone: 5.7" 120Hz 1440p display, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 835, 12MP dual cameras, 4000mAh battery, but no audio jack, Oreo update 2018; ships Nov. 17 for $699  —  Can you actually make an Android phone for gamers?  Aren't they all spec-heavy beasts of incredible processing burden?
Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Senators including Blunt and Burr downplay Russian meddling impact on 2016 election; Twitter says it banned 106 accounts for creating 700+ vote-by-text tweets
Bloomberg:
Lenovo buys 51% of Fujitsu's PC business for $157M+, as its Q2 earnings beat estimates with revenue up 5% to $11.8B YoY, profit down 11% to $139M YoY  —  Lenovo Group Ltd. posted better-than-expected revenue as the PC maker benefited from a stabilizing global personal computer market.
Kevin McLaughlin / The Information:
Source: VMware to acquire software-based networking startup VeloCloud; VeloCloud has raised $84M in funding since launch in 2012  —  VMware has struck a deal to acquire software-based networking startup VeloCloud Networks, according to a person close to VeloCloud, in a move that is likely …

Juli Clover / MacRumors:
Face ID Unlocks an iPhone More Slowly Than Touch ID, but is Faster in Day-to-Day Usage

David Pierce / Wired:
Doppler Labs, the smart earbuds startup which raised a total of $50M+, is shutting down
Thuy Ong / The Verge:
Amazon adds ARKit support to its iOS app, letting you place select items inside your home using AR
