November 2, 2017, 11:55 PM
Apple:
Apple Q4: revenue of $52.6B, up 12% YoY, vs. $50.7B expected; net income $10.7B, up from $9B YoY; services revenue $8.5B, up 34% YoY; stock up 5%+ after hours  —  Revenue Up 12 Percent and EPS Up 24 Percent to New September Quarter Records  —  Services Revenue Reaches All-Time High
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Twitter says a customer support employee, on last day of work, deactivated Trump's account before it was restored 11 minutes later  —  For 11 beautiful minutes, the President was off Twitter  —  President Donald Trump's Twitter account, @realdonaldtrump, disappeared from the site …
Christopher Malmo / Motherboard:
Average Bitcoin transaction uses 215 KWh of energy, enough to run an average US house for nearly a week; there are currently 300K Bitcoin transactions per day  —  Bitcoin's surge in price has sent its electricity consumption soaring.  —  Bitcoin's incredible price run to break over $7,000 …
More: Fortune
Sonam Rai / Reuters:
Qualcomm sues Apple in California court, alleging Apple breached a licensing contract by cc'ing an Intel engineer on email requesting proprietary info, more  —  (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) has sued Apple Inc (AAPL.O), alleging that it violated a software license contract …
Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
Documents show internal strife within Unicode Consortium over proposed “Frowning Pile Of Poo” emoji, with some worrying about a lack of oversight  —  Unicode, the organization that oversees the evolution of Emoji, is in the middle of a fierce debate over a frowning pile of poop.
Nat Levy / GeekWire:
Tableau reports Q3 revenue of $214.9M, up 4% YoY, vs. $219.4M expected; annual subscription-based revenue totaled $139.2M, up 204% from a year ago  —  Tableau Software stock is down Thursday after the company fell short of Wall Street expectations for profits and revenue.

November 2, 2017, 11:55 PM ET

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

New York Times:
Joe Ricketts closes DNAinfo and Gothamist, a week after staff votes to join union; move cuts 115 journalists, including at SFist, LAist, DCist, and Chicagoist

Chloe Melas / CNNMoney:
Former House of Cards production assistant says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted him; other current and former workers call Spacey's behavior “predatory”

Bloomberg:
Memo: Breitbart benefactor Robert Mercer to sell his stake in Breitbart News to daughters and disavows Milo Yiannopoulos as he steps down as RenTech co-CEO

More News

Earlier Picks

Associated Press:
Secureworks finds data showing Russia's Fancy Bear targeted 4.7K Gmail users worldwide using 19K malicious links mostly generated during Moscow office hours
Vlad Savov / The Verge:
HTC debuts U11 Plus: 6" 1440p LCD screen, Snapdragon 835, 3,930mAh battery, IP68 rating, Alexa support; ships November 20 in UK for £699, no plans for US launch
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Google to shut down its QPX Express API for airfare data, which launched out of its ITA acquisition, on April 10, 2018
