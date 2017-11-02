Open Links In New Tab
November 2, 2017, 3:50 PM
Sonam Rai / Reuters:
Qualcomm sues Apple in California court, alleging Apple breached a licensing contract by cc'ing an Intel engineer on email requesting proprietary info, more  —  (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) has sued Apple Inc (AAPL.O), alleging that it violated a software license contract …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Google to shut down its QPX Express API for airfare data, which launched out of its ITA acquisition, on April 10, 2018  —  As Google gradually builds out its footprint in travel search, the company is also making a move to shut down one of its data feeds to others in the travel space.
Associated Press:
Secureworks finds data showing Russia's Fancy Bear targeted 4.7K Gmail users worldwide using 19K malicious links mostly generated during Moscow office hours  —  WASHINGTON (AP) — The hackers who disrupted the U.S. presidential election had ambitions well beyond Hillary Clinton's campaign …
Vlad Savov / The Verge:
HTC debuts U11 Plus: 6" 1440p LCD screen, Snapdragon 835, 3,930mAh battery, IP68 rating, Alexa support; ships November 20 in UK for £699, no plans for US launch  —  Ships with Oreo and more of the good stuff that made the U11 so appealing  —  The HTC U11 has been one of the best …
Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
Documents show internal strife within Unicode Consortium over proposed “Frowning Pile Of Poo” emoji, with some worrying about a lack of oversight  —  Unicode, the organization that oversees the evolution of Emoji, is in the middle of a fierce debate over a frowning pile of poop.
Jeremy Kahn / Bloomberg:
London-based TransferWise raises $280M Series E; sources say valuation is $1.6B and that the co-founders and others sold some shares to the new investors  —  Old Mutual, IVP lead investment round in London fintech  —  Company now valued at $1.6 billion, source familiar saidEMBARG
Jonathan Shieber / TechCrunch:
SEC: paid endorsements of ICOs may be illegal if compensation is not properly disclosed, and, even with disclosure, paid promoters may be liable in some cases  —  The Securities and Exchange Commission has issued a stern warning to the celebrities, athletes and social media stars pitching investment opportunities in virtual currencies.
Ben Popper / The Verge:
Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook's efforts to prevent abuse will cut into future profits as company plans to double employees to police its platform

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:50 PM ET, November 2, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

More News

Bloomberg:
Lenovo buys 51% of Fujitsu's PC business for $157M+, as its Q2 earnings beat estimates with revenue up 5% to $11.8B YoY, profit down 11% YoY to $139M

Earlier Picks

Vlad Savov / The Verge:
Razer Phone: 5.7" 120Hz 1440p display, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 835, 12MP dual cameras, 4000mAh battery, but no audio jack, Oreo update 2018; ships Nov. 17 for $699
