November 2, 2017, 11:50 AM
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Google to shut down its QPX Express API for airfare data, which launched out of its ITA acquisition, on April 10, 2018  —  As Google gradually builds out its footprint in travel search, the company is also making a move to shut down one of its data feeds to others in the travel space.
Vlad Savov / The Verge:
HTC launches U11 Plus with 6-inch 2880x1440 LCD display, small bezels, 3,930mAh battery, IP68 water resistance, Alexa and Google Assistant support, for €799  —  Ships with Oreo and more of the good stuff that made the U11 so appealing  —  The HTC U11 has been one of the best flagship Android phones …
Bloomberg:
Lenovo buys 51% of Fujitsu's PC business for $157M+, as its Q2 earnings beat estimates with revenue up 5% to $11.8B YoY, profit down 11% to $139M YoY  —  Lenovo Group Ltd. posted better-than-expected revenue as the PC maker benefited from a stabilizing global personal computer market.
Jonathan Shieber / TechCrunch:
SEC: paid endorsements of ICOs may be illegal if compensation is not properly disclosed, and, even with disclosure, paid promoters may be liable in some cases  —  The Securities and Exchange Commission has issued a stern warning to the celebrities, athletes and social media stars pitching investment opportunities in virtual currencies.
Ben Popper / The Verge:
Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook's efforts to prevent abuse will cut into future profits as company plans to double employees to police its platform
Facebook:
Facebook reports Q3 profit of $4.7B, up 79% YoY; revenue of $10.3B, up 47% YoY, vs. $9.84B expected; headcount hits 23,165, up 47% YoY
Jeremy Kahn / Bloomberg:
London-based TransferWise raises $280M Series E, sources say at a $1.6B valuation and that the co-founders and others sold some shares to the new investors  —  Old Mutual, IVP lead investment round in London fintech  —  Company now valued at $1.6 billion, source familiar saidEMBARG
Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
Berlin-based travel activities booking platform GetYourGuide raises $75M Series D led by Battery Ventures  —  Right after Berlin-based travel activities booking platform GetYourGuide announced its $50 million Series C, one of Europe's biggest tourist draws, the city of Paris, was rocked by a series of terrorist attacks.
Vlad Savov / The Verge:
Razer Phone: 5.7" 120Hz 1440p display, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 835, 12MP dual cameras, 4000mAh battery, but no audio jack, Oreo update 2018; ships Nov. 17 for $699  —  Can you actually make an Android phone for gamers?  Aren't they all spec-heavy beasts of incredible processing burden?
Washington Post:
Lawmakers release a sampling of Russian Facebook ads placed during and after campaign  —  Lawmakers on Wednesday publicly shared several of the 3,000 Facebook ads bought by Russian operatives as they sought to shape American political conversation during the 2016 presidential election …
Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Senators including Blunt and Burr downplay Russian meddling impact on 2016 election; Twitter says it banned 106 accounts for creating 700+ vote-by-text tweets

Alexandra Steigrad / WWD:
Conde Nast will close Teen Vogue print edition; cut 80 jobs, equivalent to 2.5% of their workforce; and lower frequency of some titles, including GQ and Glamour

Bloomberg:
Memo: Breitbart benefactor Robert Mercer to sell his stake in Breitbart News to daughters and disavows Milo Yiannopoulos as he steps down as RenTech co-CEO

Beatrice Verhoeven / The Wrap:
Filmmaker Brett Ratner to “step away from all Warner Bros.-related activities” amid sexual misconduct allegations

Earlier Picks

