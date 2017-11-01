|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Larry Dignan / ZDNet:
|Lorraine Bardeen / Microsoft Devices Blog:
|Thuy Ong / The Verge:
|Tripp Mickle / Wall Street Journal:
|Lance Ulanoff / Mashable:
|Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed:
|David Pierce / Wired:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|New York Times:
|Alex Konrad / Forbes:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:30 PM ET, November 1, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Laura Hazard Owen / Nieman Lab:
|Mark Paul / The Irish Times:
|Jordan Crook / TechCrunch:
|Dana Hull / Bloomberg:
|Lora Kolodny / CNBC:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Marissa Lee / The Straits Times:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet: