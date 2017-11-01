|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Lorraine Bardeen / Microsoft Devices Blog:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Alex Konrad / Forbes:
|Tripp Mickle / Wall Street Journal:
|Lance Ulanoff / Mashable:
|Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed:
|Dana Hull / Bloomberg:
|New York Times:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Larry Dignan / ZDNet:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:50 AM ET, November 1, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Lora Kolodny / CNBC:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Marissa Lee / The Straits Times:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch: