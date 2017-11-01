|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Washington Post:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Facebook:
|Ben Popper / The Verge:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Vlad Savov / The Verge:
|Jonathan Shieber / TechCrunch:
|Olga Kharif / Bloomberg:
|David Pierce / Wired:
|Adi Robertson / The Verge:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Tripp Mickle / Wall Street Journal:
|Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
|Larry Dignan / ZDNet:
|Laura Hazard Owen / Nieman Lab:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:15 PM ET, November 1, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Joan Lowy / Associated Press:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Kevin McLaughlin / The Information:
|Sarah Buhr / TechCrunch:
|Salvador Rodriguez / Reuters:
|Greg Bensinger / Wall Street Journal:
|Bloomberg:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Mark Paul / The Irish Times:
|Jordan Crook / TechCrunch:
|Thuy Ong / The Verge:
|New York Times:
|Dana Hull / Bloomberg:
|Lorraine Bardeen / Microsoft Devices Blog:
|Alex Konrad / Forbes:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat: