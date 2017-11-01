Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
November 1, 2017, 6:55 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Senators including Blunt and Burr downplay Russian meddling impact on 2016 election; Twitter says it banned 106 accounts for creating 700+ vote-by-text tweets  —  Tech companies will take questions from the Senate and House Intel Committees on Wednesday.  —  Take two.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook says Clinton and Trump campaigns spent combined $81M on ads on the platform, compared to $46K spent by Russian Internet Research Agency  —  Russian information troll farm the Internet Research Agency spent just .05 percent as much on Facebook ads as Hillary Clinton …
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Lawyers from Facebook, Google, Twitter stuck to prepared statements and vague promises during Tues. Senate hearings, and none promised to support Honest Ads act
Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Tuesday Senate hearing: Google explains delay in cutting RT from ad program; Twitter says ~5% accounts are spam; Facebook says it revealed all known Russian ads
Facebook:
Facebook reports Q3 revenue of $10.3B, up 47% YoY, net income of $4.7B, up 79% YoY; Zuckerberg says protecting community more important than maximizing profits  —  Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.
Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Facebook now has 1.37B DAUs, vs. 1.18B a year ago, average revenue per user climbs to $7.54, up from $5.95 a year ago  —  Facebook reported $10.3 billion in revenue last quarter, more than analysts expected.  —  Facebook's Russia problem isn't affecting the company's business.  At least not yet.
More: GeekWireTweets: @shiraovide
David Pierce / Wired:
Doppler Labs, the smart earbuds startup which raised a total of $50M+, is shutting down  —  ON OCTOBER 23, Doppler Labs founder Noah Kraft got a Facebook notification.  One of those “On This Day” pop-ups, resurfacing a post from exactly two years ago, when Kraft had appeared on CNBC to make the case for his company.
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
Face ID Unlocks an iPhone More Slowly Than Touch ID, but is Faster in Day-to-Day Usage  —  Apple's new Face ID facial recognition system coming in the iPhone X unlocks an iPhone more slowly than Touch ID did, according to Tom's Guide.  —  Tom's Guide is one of the sites that was provided …
Tripp Mickle / Wall Street Journal:
Apple changed its standard iPhone review PR strategy for the iPhone X, prioritizing YouTubers and celebrities over established names in tech journalism
Lance Ulanoff / Mashable:
iPhone X review after one week: fast and powerful, both front and back cameras are great, Face ID works effectively but can't distinguish between some twins
Larry Dignan / ZDNet:
IBM launches Cloud Private platform to bring cloud native apps to on-premises data centers; it works with multiple clouds, hardware, and existing infrastructure  —  IBM is betting that its Cloud Private platform can be the middleware and platform architecture connecting data center hardware of all stripes with a cloud operating model.
Thuy Ong / The Verge:
Amazon adds ARKit support to its iOS app, letting you place select items inside your home using AR  —  Following in Ikea and Target's footsteps  —  Amazon has added an AR component to its app, using Apple's ARKit to let customers place various items in their house virtually before buying them.

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Steelcase applies behavioral research to workplace designs  —  How the 105-year-old furniture company is using a global team of trained anthropologists to best understand the evolving needs of today's workers.
eero:
Rapid security updates with eero  —  100% of eeros have been updated to protect against the security vulnerability KRACK.
Intercom:
From signed up to satisfied  —  Getting new users is easy; keeping them is hard.  Join Intercom co-founder Des Traynor as he explains how to bridge the gap between a company's initial traction and sustained success.
Zoho:
Make Smart Business Decisions with Advanced Help Desk Analytics … With pricing no longer the distinguisher it used to be, customer service has become the key differentiator that can set your business apart.
Worldpay:
Join us at the Web Executive Forum on Nov 8th  —  We're moderating an awesome panel on the future of web payments.  See the full event agenda and register here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 6:55 PM ET, November 1, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Los Angeles Times:
Six women, including actress Olivia Munn, have accused filmmaker Brett Ratner of sexual harassment and assault

Joe Pompeo / Vanity Fair:
Wall Street Journal alumni and staff fear an exodus of top reporters after recent editorials that attacked special counsel Mueller and undermined reporting

CNNMoney:
Memo: NPR's Senior Vice President of News Michael Oreskes has resigned over allegations of sexual harassment

More News

Earlier Picks

Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor