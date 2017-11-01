|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Washington Post:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Facebook:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Vlad Savov / The Verge:
|David Pierce / Wired:
|Adi Robertson / The Verge:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Tripp Mickle / Wall Street Journal:
|Lance Ulanoff / Mashable:
|Larry Dignan / ZDNet:
|Thuy Ong / The Verge:
|Lorraine Bardeen / Microsoft Devices Blog:
|Greg Bensinger / Wall Street Journal:
|Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 6:55 PM ET, November 1, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Salvador Rodriguez / Reuters:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Laura Hazard Owen / Nieman Lab:
|Mark Paul / The Irish Times:
|Jordan Crook / TechCrunch:
|New York Times:
|Dana Hull / Bloomberg:
|Alex Konrad / Forbes:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Lora Kolodny / CNBC:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch: