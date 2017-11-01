|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Lorraine Bardeen / Microsoft Devices Blog:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Alex Konrad / Forbes:
|Tripp Mickle / Wall Street Journal:
|Lance Ulanoff / Mashable:
|Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Lora Kolodny / CNBC:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 8:40 AM ET, November 1, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Marissa Lee / The Straits Times:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Sarah Frier / Bloomberg:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Theodore Schleifer / Recode: