November 1, 2017, 12:15 PM
Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Tuesday Senate hearing: Google explains delay in cutting RT from ad program; Twitter says ~5% accounts are spam; Facebook says it revealed all known Russian ads  —  A live look at the Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Russian election interference.  —  Facebook, Google and Twitter …
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Lawyers from Facebook, Google, Twitter stuck to prepared statements and vague promises during Tues. Senate hearings, and none promised to support Honest Ads act  —  In a high-stakes meeting, lawyers stick to the script  —  A bipartisan group of Senators grilled tech companies today …
Chris Welch / The Verge:
Google announces Fast Pair, for Android 6 and higher, which will make Bluetooth pairing easier for devices that support the feature  —  But the convenience depends on accessory makers adopting it  —  Apple users are quickly growing accustomed to effortless wireless pairing between the iPhone …
Tripp Mickle / Wall Street Journal:
Apple changed its standard iPhone review PR strategy for the iPhone X, prioritizing YouTubers and celebrities over established names in tech journalism  —  ‘Unusual’ change in strategy means latest phone got less testing than most of its predecessors before reviews could be published
Lance Ulanoff / Mashable:
iPhone X review after one week: fast and powerful, both front and back cameras are great, Face ID works effectively but can't distinguish between some twins
Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed:
iPhone X one week review: great all-screen experience, decent battery life, Face ID is fast, new gestures easy to learn, but software has some weird UX choices
David Pierce / Wired:
Doppler Labs, the smart earbuds startup which raised a total of $50M+, is shutting down  —  ON OCTOBER 23, Doppler Labs founder Noah Kraft got a Facebook notification.  One of those “On This Day” pop-ups, resurfacing a post from exactly two years ago, when Kraft had appeared on CNBC to make the case for his company.
Thuy Ong / The Verge:
Amazon adds ARKit support to its iOS app, letting you place items inside your home using AR  —  Following in Ikea and Target's footsteps  —  Amazon has added an AR component to its app, using Apple's ARKit to let customers place various items in their house virtually before buying them.

