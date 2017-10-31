|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Deepa Seetharaman / Wall Street Journal:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Shara Tibken / CNET:
|Sam Byford / The Verge:
|Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
|Daniel Holloway / Variety:
|Steven Levy / Wired:
|Li Tao / South China Morning Post:
|Canalys:
|Ben Popper / The Verge:
|Skype Blogs:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 6:15 AM ET, October 31, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:
|Cecilia Kang / New York Times:
|Paul Thurrott / Thurrott.com:
|Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
|Nikkei:
|Brian Barrett / Wired:
|Dan Seifert / The Verge: