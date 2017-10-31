Open Links In New Tab
October 31, 2017, 11:45 PM
Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Tuesday Senate hearing: Google explains delay in cutting RT from ad program; Twitter says ~5% accounts are spam; Facebook says it revealed all known Russian ads  —  A live look at the Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Russian election interference.  —  Facebook, Google and Twitter …
Tony Romm / Recode:
Sources: Facebook, Google, Twitter to tell Congress that Russian election meddling wider than reported; source says 126M Facebook users may have seen content
Lance Ulanoff / Mashable:
iPhone X review after one week: fast and powerful, both front and back cameras are great, Face ID works effectively but can't distinguish between some twins  —  The iPhone X changes everything. But the future is in good hands.  —  Apple's iPhone X is the beginning of something new.
Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed:
iPhone X one week review: great all-screen experience, decent battery life, Face ID is fast, new gestures easy to learn, but software has some weird UX choices  —  The iPhone X has the 8 Plus's killer cameras, in a size that's much better for small hands.  —  iPhones have had the same thick borders …
Nilay Patel / The Verge:
iPhone X review after 24 hours: gorgeous design and display, notch is ugly but tends to fade away, but it's expensive and Face ID can be spotty in some lighting  —  Works in progress can still be great  —  After months of hype, endless speculation, and a wave of last-minute rumors about production delays …
Tripp Mickle / Wall Street Journal:
Apple changed its standard iPhone review PR strategy for the iPhone X, prioritizing YouTubers and celebrities over established names in tech journalism  —  ‘Unusual’ change in strategy means latest phone got less testing than most of its predecessors before reviews could be published
Chris Welch / The Verge:
Google announces Fast Pair, for Android 6 and higher, that will make Bluetooth pairing easier for devices that support the feature  —  But the convenience depends on accessory makers adopting it  —  Apple users are quickly growing accustomed to effortless wireless pairing between the iPhone …
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
Apple releases iOS 11.1 with new emoji, 3D Touch app switcher, UI and security bug fixes  —  Apple today released iOS 11.1, the first major update to the iOS 11 operating system available on the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. iOS 11.1 comes more than a month after iOS 11 was first released …
Sarah Frier / Bloomberg:
Sources detail Facebook's fact checking efforts: little room for nuance, slow pace of checks; source says some fact check publisher deals are worth ~$100K/year  —  Slow, cumbersome process hits only a fraction of hoax stories  —  Social network outsources decisions to avoid bias criticism

Oliver Darcy / CNNMoney:
Sources: some Fox News staffers said they were embarrassed by network's news and opinion coverage of Mueller's investigation into Russian election influence

Kate Stanhope / Hollywood Reporter:
Netflix and MRC suspend production on House of Cards season 6 indefinitely, say they need time to review the situation following allegations against Spacey

David Folkenflik / NPR:
NPR puts news head Michael Oreskes on leave after claims about harassment of 2 women at another org ~20 years ago; current staffer goes public about 2015 event

Lora Kolodny / CNBC:
Crowdfunding platform CircleUp announces $125M venture fund to invest into non-tech consumer startups
Troy Wolverton / Business Insider:
Waymo gives journalists showcase of its autonomous Chrysler vans at its Castle test ground, highlighting progress and hurdles

Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Microsoft says it will launch business-focused Surface Pro with built-in LTE Advanced in December for $1,149+
