|Lance Ulanoff / Mashable:
|Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed:
|Nilay Patel / The Verge:
|Juli Clover / MacRumors:
|Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Troy Wolverton / Business Insider:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Shara Tibken / CNET:
|Sam Byford / The Verge:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:15 PM ET, October 31, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Sarah Frier / Bloomberg:
|Josh O'Kane / Globe and Mail:
|Theodore Schleifer / Recode:
|Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Mike Butcher / TechCrunch:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Li Tao / South China Morning Post:
|Skype Blogs:
|Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
|Daniel Holloway / Variety: