|Lance Ulanoff / Mashable:
|Nilay Patel / The Verge:
|Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Shara Tibken / CNET:
|Sam Byford / The Verge:
|Troy Wolverton / Business Insider:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
|Theodore Schleifer / Recode:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:35 PM ET, October 31, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Sarah Frier / Bloomberg:
|Josh O'Kane / Globe and Mail:
|Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Mike Butcher / TechCrunch:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Li Tao / South China Morning Post:
|Skype Blogs:
|Daniel Holloway / Variety:
|Cecilia Kang / New York Times:
|Paul Thurrott / Thurrott.com:
|Anthony Ha / TechCrunch: