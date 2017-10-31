Open Links In New Tab
Lance Ulanoff / Mashable:
iPhone X review after one week: fast and powerful, both front and back cameras are great, Face ID works effectively but can't distinguish between some twins  —  The iPhone X changes everything. But the future is in good hands.  —  Apple's iPhone X is the beginning of something new.
Nilay Patel / The Verge:
iPhone X review after 24 hours: gorgeous design and display, notch is ugly but tends to fade away, but it's expensive and Face ID can be spotty in some lighting  —  Works in progress can still be great  —  After months of hype, endless speculation, and a wave of last-minute rumors about production delays …
Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed:
iPhone X one week review: great all-screen experience, decent battery life, Face ID is fast, new gestures easy to learn, but software has some weird UX choices  —  The iPhone X has the 8 Plus's killer cameras, in a size that's much better for small hands.  —  iPhones have had the same thick borders …
Tony Romm / Recode:
Sources: Facebook, Google, Twitter to tell Congress that Russian election meddling wider than reported; source says 126M Facebook users may have seen content  —  Read early testimony from Facebook, Google and Twitter before they appear at hearings on Capitol Hill this week.
Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
Facebook provided political advertisers 14 targeted categories from very liberal “youthful urbanites” to very conservative “great outdoors” during 2016 election
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Apple is designing iPhones and iPads that would exclude Qualcomm modem chips and include Intel or possibly MediaTek chips instead  —  Company considers building devices only with chips from Intel, possibly MediaTek  —  ﻿ AAPL 2.25% Apple Inc., locked in an intensifying legal fight …
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Microsoft says it will launch business-focused Surface Pro with built-in LTE Advanced in December for $1,149+  —  Microsoft today announced that in December it will launch a Surface Pro with built-in LTE Advanced support to its business customers.  Panos Panay, Microsoft's corporate VP for Windows devices …
Shara Tibken / CNET:
Samsung Electronics' Q3 profits, driven by memory chip demand, nearly tripled YoY to $12.92B on $55.18B revenue, up 30% YoY, mobile sales rose 23% YoY to $2B  —  The Korean company is making a lot of money from its components business.  —  Samsung may be known for its phones …
Troy Wolverton / Business Insider:
Waymo gives journalists showcase of its autonomous Chrysler vans at its Castle test ground, highlighting progress and hurdles  —  - Waymo, Google's self-driving car spinoff, showed off its technology to reporters on Monday at its California testing facility.
Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
Support for third-party developers on Apple's HomePod is limited to messaging, lists, and notes via Siri, shutting out services like Spotify and Uber  —  - Apple's smart speaker, HomePod, will go on sale in December for $349.  People will use it by talking to it.

Nick Denton:
Gossip about prominent sexual misconduct circulated for years on Gawker; first accounts tell victims they aren't alone and allow for coordination

Jimmy Wales / Wikitribune Beta:
Jimmy Wales announces WikiTribune is open, says it will begin accepting people over the next few weeks

Hadas Gold / CNNMoney:
UK regulator probing 21st Century Fox's proposed takeover of Sky heard testimony from liberal watchdog Media Matters' president, Angelo Carusone, on October 27

Sarah Frier / Bloomberg:
Sources detail Facebook's fact checking efforts: little room for nuance, slow pace of checks; source says some fact check publisher deals are worth ~$100K/year

Skype Blogs:
New Skype for desktop, which takes design cues from Skype for mobile, comes out of preview with customizable themes, Reactions, cloud-based file sharing, more
Paul Thurrott / Thurrott.com:
Microsoft closes Outlook.com Premium to new subscribers, eight months after its launch from public preview, and adds some of its features to Office 365
