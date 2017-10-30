Open Links In New Tab
October 30, 2017, 10:40 AM
Steven Levy / Wired:
iPhone X first look: nice big screen in compact form factor and improved battery life, but Face ID didn't always work  —  How do you show off the most anticipated product in years?  That was my dilemma with the iPhone X. Since my unit was one of the first few released into the wild …
Nathaniel Popper / New York Times:
How Floyd Mayweather and DJ Khaled's endorsements helped $30M ICO for Centra debit card, which had shady founders, made-up CEO, false Visa approval claims  —  Celebrity endorsements are helping start-ups raise big money in so-called initial coin offerings.  But it is not always clear what they are selling.
Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:
Nintendo's Q2 earnings beat estimates with revenue of $1.9B, Switch sales of 2.9M units; company raises annual forecast for Switch sales from 10M to 14M units  —  Nintendo reported better-than-expected revenues and operating profit for the September quarter on Monday, while raising …
David Pierce / Wired:
A look back at Google Goggles, an early precursor to modern mobile AR-infused camera apps like Snapchat  —  GOOGLE'S FIRST PUBLIC foray into augmented reality began with an argument in a bar.  It was 2008, and David Petrou, a longtime Google engineer, was sitting in a Brooklyn watering hole explaining …
Matt Ranen / NewCo Shift:
Augmented reality poses difficult legal and ethical questions about virtual graffiti, private and public property rights, and data verification  —  Let's not repeat the mistakes we made with social media  —  With recent product and SDK announcements by Apple and Facebook …
Brian Barrett / Wired:
How streaming boxes running open source Kodi media player software have made video piracy easy with third-party add-ons  —  THE KODI BOX pitch is hard to resist.  A little black plastic square, in look not much different from a Roku or Apple TV, and similar in function as well.
Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
Convargo, a French marketplace connecting shippers and truckers, raises $19M Series A  —  French startup Convargo is a marketplace for shippers and carriers so that you can find a truck and send goods across France more efficiently.  The startup just raised a $19 million Series A round led by Inventure Partners and Earlybird.
Anya Schiffrin / Columbia Journalism Review:
How European regulators are weighing control of misinformation and free speech, hampered by a lack of consensus, research, public data from Facebook and Google  —  This month, a new law against hate speech will go into effect in Germany, fining Facebook, Twitter, YouTube …

Shan Wang / Nieman Lab:
News orgs in 6 test countries worry over the drop in reach after Facebook moved their posts to the Explore tab, with paying as only option to get into News Feed

Joe Pompeo / Vanity Fair:
Sources: at CNN, staff fear parent company Time Warner's merger with AT&T will lead to the ouster of the network's President Jeff Zucker

Peter Kafka / Recode:
Twitter suspends former Trump adviser Roger Stone after he sent crude, personal, and vaguely threatening tweets to some CNN anchors and contributors

Daniel Cooper / Engadget:
Patreon's recent crackdown on adult content worries sex workers and creators of erotic art

Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Google will use location, not country code domains, by default for localizing search results; users can still change the country service in settings
Rob Goldman / Facebook:
Facebook will start testing new ad transparency features in Canada in Nov., in US and elsewhere by summer, including an option to see all ads a page is running
