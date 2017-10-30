Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
October 30, 2017, 10:05 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Tony Romm / Recode:
Sources: Facebook, Google, Twitter to tell Congress that Russian election meddling wider than reported; source says 126M Facebook users may have seen content  —  Read early testimony from Facebook, Google and Twitter before they appear at hearings on Capitol Hill this week.
Steven Levy / Wired:
iPhone X first look: nice big screen in compact form factor and improved battery life, but Face ID didn't always work  —  How do you show off the most anticipated product in years?  That was my dilemma with the iPhone X. Since my unit was one of the first few released into the wild …
Daniel Holloway / Variety:
Netflix to cancel House of Cards, its first original series, after season 6, amid allegations against Kevin Spacey  —  Netflix drama “House of Cards” will end with its upcoming sixth season, Variety has learned.  Production has begun on what will be the final season of the drama series, which is set to premiere in 2018.
Ben Popper / The Verge:
YouTube TV debuts a standalone app for Android TV and Xbox One devices today, coming to Apple TV, smart TVs in coming weeks; no plans shared for Amazon app  —  The video giant's pay TV effort is expanding  —  Over the last five years, major cable and satellite television providers in the US …
Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
Support for third-party developers on Apple's HomePod is limited to messaging, lists, and notes via Siri, shutting out services like Spotify and Uber  —  - Apple's smart speaker, HomePod, will go on sale in December for $349.  People will use it by talking to it.
Canalys:
Canalys report: iPhone sales in China grew 40% YoY to 11M in Q3 after six consecutive quarters of decline, amid a 5% YoY decline in overall Chinese market  —  Chinese smartphone shipments registered another quarter of decline as the market contracted 5% in Q3 2017 to 119 million units.
Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
Square announces the Register, a $999 point-of-sale device for larger businesses  —  Square is expanding its hardware lineup with a new point-of-sale device called the Square Register.  —  Square's Head of Hardware Jesse Dorogusker explained that while the company's existing products …
Paul Thurrott / Thurrott.com:
Microsoft closes Outlook.com Premium to new subscribers, eight months after its launch from public preview, and adds some of its features to Office 365  —  A support document describing new premium Outlook.com features for Office 365 subscribers hides the real story today: Microsoft just killed Outlook.com Premium.
Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:
Nintendo's Q2 earnings beat estimates with revenue of $1.9B, Switch sales of 2.9M units; company raises annual forecast for Switch sales from 10M to 14M units  —  Nintendo reported better-than-expected revenues and operating profit for the September quarter on Monday, while raising …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Steelcase applies behavioral research to workplace designs  —  How the 105-year-old furniture company is using a global team of trained anthropologists to best understand the evolving needs of today's workers.
eero:
Rapid security updates with eero  —  100% of eeros have been updated to protect against the security vulnerability KRACK.
Intercom:
From signed up to satisfied  —  Getting new users is easy; keeping them is hard.  Join Intercom co-founder Des Traynor as he explains how to bridge the gap between a company's initial traction and sustained success.
Zoho:
7 Ways to Develop a Learner Mindset at Work  —  There are plenty of things successful people do differently.  Take for instance, their ability to apply context to any situation.  They don't view incidents in isolation, but in connection with each other.
Worldpay:
Join us at the Web Executive Forum on Nov 8th  —  We're moderating an awesome panel on the future of web payments.  See the full event agenda and register here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:05 PM ET, October 30, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Nick Denton:
Gossip about prominent sexual misconduct circulated for years on Gawker; first accounts tell victims they aren't alone and allow for coordination

Edward Helmore / The Guardian:
Sources: ex-THR editor Janice Min, publishing entrepreneur Tyler Brule, and Ronan Farrow all believed to be in the running for Vanity Fair editor job

Joe Pompeo / Vanity Fair:
Sources: at CNN, staff fear parent company Time Warner's merger with AT&T will lead to the ouster of the network's President Jeff Zucker

More News

Nikkei:
Source: SoftBank calling off talks to merge Sprint and T-Mobile; Sprint stock drops 8%+
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor