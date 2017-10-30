Open Links In New Tab
October 30, 2017, 2:00 PM
Ben Popper / The Verge:
YouTube TV debuts a standalone app for Android TV and Xbox One devices today, coming to Apple TV, smart TVs in coming weeks; no plans shared for Amazon app  —  The video giant's pay TV effort is expanding  —  Over the last five years, major cable and satellite television providers in the US …
Canalys:
Canalys report: iPhone sales in China grew 40% YoY to 11M in Q3 after six consecutive quarters of decline, amid a 5% YoY decline in overall Chinese market  —  Palo Alto, Shanghai, Singapore and Reading (UK) - Monday, 30 October 2017  —  Chinese smartphone shipments registered another quarter …
Steven Levy / Wired:
iPhone X first look: nice big screen in compact form factor and improved battery life, but Face ID didn't always work  —  How do you show off the most anticipated product in years?  That was my dilemma with the iPhone X. Since my unit was one of the first few released into the wild …
Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:
Nintendo's Q2 earnings beat estimates with revenue of $1.9B, Switch sales of 2.9M units; company raises annual forecast for Switch sales from 10M to 14M units  —  Nintendo reported better-than-expected revenues and operating profit for the September quarter on Monday, while raising …
Brian Barrett / Wired:
How streaming boxes running open source Kodi media player software have made video piracy easy with third-party add-ons  —  THE KODI BOX pitch is hard to resist.  A little black plastic square, in look not much different from a Roku or Apple TV, and similar in function as well.
Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
Square announces the Register, a $999 point-of-sale device for larger businesses  —  Square is expanding its hardware lineup with a new point-of-sale device called the Square Register.  —  Square's Head of Software Jesse Dorogusker explained that while the company's existing products …
Deepa Seetharaman / Wall Street Journal:
Analysis of eight Russian-backed Facebook accounts shows they backed 60+ protest events in US via publicity or financing, before and after 2016 election  —  They publicized or financed at least 60 events—on all sides of most polarizing issues—before and after the 2016 election
More: CNET
Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
Convargo, a French marketplace connecting shippers and truckers, raises $19M Series A  —  French startup Convargo is a marketplace for shippers and carriers so that you can find a truck and send goods across France more efficiently.  The startup just raised a $19 million Series A round led by Inventure Partners and Earlybird.
More: FinSMEs

