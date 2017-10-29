Open Links In New Tab
October 29, 2017, 10:20 PM
Nathaniel Popper / New York Times:
How Floyd Mayweather and DJ Khaled's endorsements helped $30M ICO for Centra debit card, which had shady founders, made-up CEO, false Visa approval claims  —  Celebrity endorsements are helping start-ups raise big money in so-called initial coin offerings.  But it is not always clear what they are selling.
Daniel Cooper / Engadget:
Patreon's recent crackdown on adult content worries sex workers and creators of erotic art  —  NSFW Warning: This story may contain links to and descriptions or images of explicit sexual acts.  —  On October 17th, crowdfunding website Patreon amended the terms of its acceptable use policy as part of a wider program of reform.
Rob Goldman / Facebook:
Facebook will start testing new ad transparency features in Canada in Nov., in US and elsewhere by summer, including an option to see all ads a page is running  —  When it comes to advertising on Facebook, people should be able to tell who the advertiser is and see the ads they're running, especially for political ads.
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Google will use location, not country code domains, by default for localizing search results; users can still change the country service in settings  —  google.whatever  —  You've long been able to get localized search results by visiting Google at different domains — like google.com for the US …
Matt Ranen / NewCo Shift:
Augmented reality poses difficult legal and ethical questions about virtual graffiti, private and public property rights, and data verification  —  Let's not repeat the mistakes we made with social media  —  With recent product and SDK announcements by Apple and Facebook …
David Pierce / Wired:
A look back at Google Goggles, an early precursor to modern mobile AR-infused camera apps like Snapchat  —  GOOGLE'S FIRST PUBLIC foray into augmented reality began with an argument in a bar.  It was 2008, and David Petrou, a longtime Google engineer, was sitting in a Brooklyn watering hole explaining …
Alfred Ng / CNET:
Unofficial “@RepublicanParty” Instagram account, which is not in violation of community guidelines, has four times more followers than the official GOP account  —  There's an Instagram account that uses the Republican Party name — and it's four times as popular as the official one.
The Economic Times:
Canalys and Counterpoint Research say India overtook US to become world's second largest smartphone market in Q3  —  NEW DELHI: India has pipped the US to become the world's second-largest smartphone market at the end of the third quarter, according to two research firms …
Alex Barinka / Bloomberg:
Sogou, a Chinese search engine backed by Tencent, sets its US IPO price range to $11 to $13 per share, plans to raise up to $585M  —  Sogou Inc., the Chinese search engine backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., aims to raise as much as $585 million in a U.S. initial public offering.
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
As pre-orders open, Apple says iPhone X screen replacement will cost $279, compared to $169 for iPhone 8 Plus; other out-of-warranty repairs will cost $549  —  The iPhone X went on sale today, and with it, Apple released some information about the phone's repair pricing — and like the phone itself, it gets expensive.

October 29, 2017

Alison Snyder / Axios:
Researchers at Vicarious AI have developed a new brain-inspired AI technique that can solve CAPTCHAs with less training data than other AI techniques
Rita El Khoury / Android Police:
WhatsApp starts rolling-out feature that lets you delete sent messages within 7 minutes
