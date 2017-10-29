|Rob Goldman / Facebook:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Nathaniel Popper / New York Times:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|The Economic Times:
|Michael Zelenko / The Verge:
|Rita El Khoury / Android Police:
|Ry Crist / CNET:
|Julie Bykowicz / Wall Street Journal:
|Alison Snyder / Axios:
|New York Times:
|Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
|Shareen Pathak / Digiday:
|Nat Levy / GeekWire:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:55 AM ET, October 29, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Idan Rabi / Globes Online:
|Craig Silverman / BuzzFeed:
|Hamza Shaban / Washington Post:
|Alex Heath / Business Insider:
|Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
|Ricardo Bilton / Nieman Lab:
|Seung Lee / SiliconBeat:
|Peter Kafka / Recode:
|Ben Lovejoy / 9to5Mac: