October 29, 2017, 1:55 AM
Rob Goldman / Facebook:
Facebook will start testing new ad transparency features in Canada in Nov., in US and elsewhere by summer, including an option to see all ads a page is running  —  When it comes to advertising on Facebook, people should be able to tell who the advertiser is and see the ads they're running, especially for political ads.
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Google will use location, not country code domains, by default for localizing search results; users can still change the country service in settings  —  google.whatever  —  You've long been able to get localized search results by visiting Google at different domains — like google.com for the US …
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
As pre-orders open, Apple says iPhone X screen replacement will cost $279, compared to $169 for iPhone 8 Plus; other out-of-warranty repairs will cost $549  —  The iPhone X went on sale today, and with it, Apple released some information about the phone's repair pricing — and like the phone itself, it gets expensive.
The Economic Times:
Canalys and Counterpoint Research say India overtook US to become world's second largest smartphone market in Q3  —  NEW DELHI: India has pipped the US to become the world's second-largest smartphone market at the end of the third quarter, according to two research firms …
Michael Zelenko / The Verge:
Survey of US sentiment toward big tech firms including Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter, and others on trust, privacy, news accuracy, more  —  Illustrations by Garret Beard and William Joel  —  This year marked a sea change in our attitude toward tech's largest players — and not for the better.
Rita El Khoury / Android Police:
WhatsApp starts rolling-out feature that lets you delete sent messages within 7 minutes  —  Message recalls have been rumored on WhatsApp for months now and every couple of weeks, we got a glimpse of the functionality in a beta version but it was always a false alert and never properly worked.
Alison Snyder / Axios:
Researchers at Vicarious AI have developed a new brain-inspired AI technique that can solve CAPTCHAs with less training data than other AI techniques  —  One of the ways computers distinguish humans from robots is with CAPTCHAs — that little box with a weird letter combination at the bottom of your online ticket or other transaction.

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:55 AM ET, October 29, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Margaret Sullivan / Washington Post:
News organizations must address the deep-seated gender inequality that's at the root of the widespread sexual misconduct at media companies

New York Times:
Sources: Washington Free Beacon initially hired Fusion GPS, the firm that produced Steele dossier on Trump, starting in October 2015 and stopping in May 2016

Tom Kludt / CNNMoney:
Bill O'Reilly threatens to sue former New Jersey lawmaker for $5M over “defamatory” Facebook post about his ex's experiences with O'Reilly

Peter Kafka / Recode:
Google CEO Sundar Pichai says people are watching YouTube on TVs for 100M hours/day, up 70% in the last year
Ben Lovejoy / 9to5Mac:
Analyst: iPhone 8 and 8 Plus accounted for 16% of all US iPhone sales in the past quarter, compared to 43% for 7 and 7 Plus during the same period last year
