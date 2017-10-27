Open Links In New Tab
Business Wire:
Amazon beats with Q3 revenue of $43.74B, up 34% YoY, vs. $42.14B expected; net income of $256M, up from $252M YoY
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
As pre-orders open, Apple says iPhone X screen replacement will cost $279, compared to $169 for iPhone 8 Plus; other out-of-warranty repairs will cost $549  —  The iPhone X went on sale today, and with it, Apple released some information about the phone's repair pricing — and like the phone itself, it gets expensive.
Alphabet Investor Relations:
Alphabet Q3: revenue of $27.8B, up 24% YoY, vs. $27.2B expected; net income reaches $6.73B, up from $5.06B YoY; Other Bets made $302M, lost $812M  —  MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - October 26, 2017 - Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.
Rita El Khoury / Android Police:
WhatsApp starts rolling-out feature that lets you delete sent messages within 7 minutes  —  Message recalls have been rumored on WhatsApp for months now and every couple of weeks, we got a glimpse of the functionality in a beta version but it was always a false alert and never properly worked.
Greg Kumparak / TechCrunch:
Google working on fix for Pixel 2 XL display issues and Pixel 2 “clicking” noise, will roll out software update within weeks; warranty extended to two years  —  Shortly after Google's new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL began shipping, some users noted that the devices seemed to have some... quirks.
Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
Walmart testing robots in 50+ stores for repetitive jobs like scanning shelves for out-of-stock products, incorrect pricing, and mislabeling  —  The world's largest retailer has had a well-documented struggle with empty shelves in its stores.  —  Walmart is testing the use of aisle-roaming robots …
Ben Lovejoy / 9to5Mac:
Analyst: iPhone 8 and 8 Plus accounted for 16% of all US iPhone sales in the past quarter, compared to 43% for 7 and 7 Plus during the same period last year  —  Purchase data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) suggests that the iPhone 8 is selling in smaller numbers than an ‘S’ model.
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Microsoft hits its $20B annual run rate goal for Intelligent Cloud business, which reported $6.9B in Q1 revenue, up 14% YoY; Azure revenue up 90% YoY  —  More than three years ago, Microsoft promised to reach an annualized revenue of $20 billion in its corporate cloud business by the end of its 2018 fiscal year (ending in June 2018).
Microsoft Investor Relations:
Microsoft Q1: revenue of $24.54B, up 12% YoY, vs. $23.56B expected; net income up 16% YoY to $6.6B; Productivity revenue hits $8.2B, up 28% YoY

From Mediagazer

Paul Farhi / Washington Post:
Women of the campaign press corps say Mark Halperin's unsavory behavior was an “open secret”, dating from the mid-1990s

Peter Kafka / Recode:
BuzzFeed's Product Labs offers marketing to creators of products or services in exchange for a cut of net sales, probably 10-20%

Clio Chang / Splinter:
The open sexual harassment by The New Republic's Leon Wieseltier, literary editor for over 30 years, raises questions about accountability

Alison Snyder / Axios:
Researchers at Vicarious AI have developed a new brain-inspired AI technique that can solve CAPTCHAs with less training data than other AI techniques

