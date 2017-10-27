|Nat Levy / GeekWire:
|Shareen Pathak / Digiday:
|Business Wire:
|Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
|Peter Kafka / Recode:
|Alphabet Investor Relations:
|Greg Kumparak / TechCrunch:
|Rita El Khoury / Android Police:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
|Ricardo Bilton / Nieman Lab:
|Ben Lovejoy / 9to5Mac:
|Michael Zelenko / The Verge:
|Seung Lee / SiliconBeat:
|Microsoft Investor Relations:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:15 PM ET, October 27, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Reuters:
|William Alden / BuzzFeed:
|Intel Investor Relations:
|Lucas Shaw / Bloomberg:
|Samantha Liss / St. Louis Post-Dispatch: