October 27, 2017, 7:25 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Alphabet Investor Relations:
Alphabet Q3: revenue of $27.8B, up 24% YoY, vs. $27.2B expected; net income reaches $6.73B, up from $5.06B YoY; Other Bets made $302M, lost $812M; stock up 3%+  —  MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - October 26, 2017 - Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.
Peter Kafka / Recode:
Google CEO Sundar Pichai says people are watching YouTube on TVs for 100M hours/day, up 70% in the last year  —  YouTube viewing on actual TV sets is up 70 percent in the last year.  —  YouTube has been trying to position itself as a TV competitor for years.
Business Wire:
Amazon beats with Q3 revenue of $43.74B, up 34% YoY, vs. $42.14B expected; net income of $256M, up from $252M YoY; stock up 7%+ after hours  —  SEATTLE—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2017.
Microsoft Investor Relations:
Microsoft Q1: revenue of $24.54B, up 12% YoY, vs. $23.56B expected; net income up 16% YoY to $6.6B; Productivity revenue hits $8.2B, up 28% YoY; stock up 3%+  —  REDMOND, Wash. — October 26, 2017 — Microsoft Corp. today announced the following results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017:
Samantha Liss / St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Amazon gains wholesale pharmacy licenses in 12+ states, including Nevada, Arizona, Louisiana, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, Connecticut, Oregon, and Tennessee  —  Throughout the past year, and without much fanfare, Amazon.com Inc. has gained approval to become a wholesale distributor …
Intel Investor Relations:
Intel beats Q3 estimates with $16.1B revenue, up 2% YoY, vs. $15.7B expected, as net income rises 34% YoY to $4.5B  —  SANTA CLARA, Calif., October 26, 2017 — Intel Corporation today reported third-quarter 2017 financial results.  “We executed well in the third quarter with strong results across …
Twitter:
Twitter decides to ban advertising from all accounts owned by Russia Today and Sputnik and will donate estimated $1.9M earnings since 2011 to misinfo research  —  Twitter has made the policy decision to off-board advertising from all accounts owned by Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik, effective immediately.

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:25 AM ET, October 27, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Nancy Scola / Politico:
Study: interviews with tech staffers show how Facebook, Twitter, and Google helped Trump team as part of ad services; Clinton team declined embeds
Max Chafkin / Bloomberg:
How Snapchat avoids misinformation: commitment to newsroom values, vetting videos it distributes to a wider audience, partnering with credible media outlets

