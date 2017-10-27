|Alphabet Investor Relations:
|Peter Kafka / Recode:
|Nat Levy / GeekWire:
|Business Wire:
|Shareen Pathak / Digiday:
|Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
|Greg Kumparak / TechCrunch:
|Microsoft Investor Relations:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Ben Lovejoy / 9to5Mac:
|Samantha Liss / St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
|William Alden / BuzzFeed:
|Seung Lee / SiliconBeat:
|Ricardo Bilton / Nieman Lab:
|Lucas Shaw / Bloomberg:
|Intel Investor Relations:
|Twitter:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:25 AM ET, October 27, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Reuters:
|Nancy Scola / Politico:
|Max Chafkin / Bloomberg:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Reuters:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / Motherboard:
|Erica Anderson / The Keyword:
|Devindra Hardawar / Engadget:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Joe Mullin / Ars Technica:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Chance Miller / 9to5Mac: