October 27, 2017, 9:25 PM
Rob Goldman / Facebook:
Facebook's update on ad transparency: tests start in Canada in Nov., in US and elsewhere by summer, will show all ads running, archive US election ads, more  —  When it comes to advertising on Facebook, people should be able to tell who the advertiser is and see the ads they're running, especially for political ads.
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
As pre-orders open, Apple says iPhone X screen replacement will cost $279, compared to $169 for iPhone 8 Plus; other out-of-warranty repairs will cost $549  —  The iPhone X went on sale today, and with it, Apple released some information about the phone's repair pricing — and like the phone itself, it gets expensive.
The Economic Times:
Canalys and Counterpoint Research say India overtook US to become world's second largest smartphone market in Q3  —  NEW DELHI: India has pipped the US to become the world's second-largest smartphone market at the end of the third quarter, according to two research firms …
Rita El Khoury / Android Police:
WhatsApp starts rolling-out feature that lets you delete sent messages within 7 minutes  —  Message recalls have been rumored on WhatsApp for months now and every couple of weeks, we got a glimpse of the functionality in a beta version but it was always a false alert and never properly worked.
Alison Snyder / Axios:
Researchers at Vicarious AI have developed a new brain-inspired AI technique that can solve CAPTCHAs with less training data than other AI techniques  —  One of the ways computers distinguish humans from robots is with CAPTCHAs — that little box with a weird letter combination at the bottom of your online ticket or other transaction.
Michael Zelenko / The Verge:
Survey of US sentiment toward big tech firms including Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter, and others on trust, privacy, news accuracy, more  —  Illustrations by Garret Beard and William Joel  —  This year marked a sea change in our attitude toward tech's largest players — and not for the better.
Craig Silverman / BuzzFeed:
Analysis of ad fraud scheme that generated millions of ad views on Myspace and GateHouse Media video subdomains operated under contract by third parties  —  In a sign of just how murky the world of digital ads has become, Myspace and GateHouse Media say they don't know who earned money …
Alphabet Investor Relations:
Alphabet Q3: revenue of $27.8B, up 24% YoY, vs. $27.2B expected; net income reaches $6.73B, up from $5.06B YoY; Other Bets made $302M, lost $812M

Ben Lovejoy / 9to5Mac:
Analyst: iPhone 8 and 8 Plus accounted for 16% of all US iPhone sales in the past quarter, compared to 43% for 7 and 7 Plus during the same period last year
