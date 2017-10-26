|Alphabet Investor Relations:
|Peter Kafka / Recode:
|Business Wire:
|Nat Levy / GeekWire:
|Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
|Twitter:
|Microsoft Investor Relations:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Samantha Liss / St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
|William Alden / BuzzFeed:
|Greg Kumparak / TechCrunch:
|Intel Investor Relations:
|Ben Lovejoy / 9to5Mac:
|Lucas Shaw / Bloomberg:
|Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / Motherboard:
|Seung Lee / SiliconBeat:
|Georgia Wells / Wall Street Journal:
|Selina Wang / Bloomberg:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Devindra Hardawar / Engadget:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:25 PM ET, October 26, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Reuters:
|Nancy Scola / Politico:
|Max Chafkin / Bloomberg:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Reuters:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Erica Anderson / The Keyword:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Joe Mullin / Ars Technica:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
|Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
|Saqib Shah / Engadget:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch: