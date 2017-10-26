Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
October 26, 2017, 10:40 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Alphabet Investor Relations:
Alphabet Q3: revenue of $27.8B, up 24% YoY, vs. $27.2B expected; net income reaches $6.73B, up from $5.06B YoY; Other Bets made $302M, lost $812M; stock up 3%+  —  MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - October 26, 2017 - Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.
Twitter:
Twitter decides to ban advertising from all accounts owned by Russia Today and Sputnik and will donate estimated $1.9M earnings since 2011 to misinfo research  —  Twitter has made the policy decision to off-board advertising from all accounts owned by Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik, effective immediately.
Business Wire:
Amazon beats with Q3 revenue of $43.74B, up 34% YoY, vs. $42.14B expected; net income of $256M, up from $252M YoY; stock up 7%+ after hours  —  SEATTLE—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2017.
Nat Levy / GeekWire:
Amazon now has 540K employees, nearly 7x that of Google and 4x that of Microsoft, making it the second-largest employer in US after Walmart  —  Amazon added a whopping 159,500 employees in the last quarter, pushing its total employment to 541,900 people worldwide, according to new numbers from the tech giant released today.
More: Business Insider and CNBCTweets: @geekwire
Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
Amazon Web Services revenue was $4.6B in Q3, up 42% YoY, as operating profit hit $1.2B; CFO says run rate reaches $18B  —  Amazon Web Services continues to grow quite strongly despite its size, and it crossed an interesting milestone during the third quarter: it contributed $1 billion in operating profit to the overall corporation.
More: GeekWire and CNET
Microsoft Investor Relations:
Microsoft Q1: revenue of $24.54B, up 12% YoY, vs. $23.56B expected; net income up 16% YoY to $6.6B; Productivity revenue hits $8.2B, up 28% YoY; stock up 3%+  —  REDMOND, Wash. — October 26, 2017 — Microsoft Corp. today announced the following results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017:
Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / Motherboard:
Researcher recounts warning Equifax about vulnerability on public-facing site that exposed user data months before breach, six months before Equifax patched  —  Months before its catastrophic data breach, a security researcher warned Equifax that it was vulnerable to the kind of attack …
Georgia Wells / Wall Street Journal:
Twitter overstated MAUs by 1-2M since Q4 2014 by including users of a service for third-party apps; according to revised numbers, its MAUs shrank in Q2 by 2M  —  Social media company says it had been including users of service for third-party apps as monthly users that shouldn't have been counted
Selina Wang / Bloomberg:
Twitter Q3: $589.6M revenue tops estimates, net loss down to $21.1M; MAUs grew 4% YoY to 330M, DAUs grew 14% YoY; stock up 19%+ as Q4 guidance suggests profit
Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
Sources: cybersecurity firm Zscaler has confidentially filed for an IPO, plans to go public before the year's end  —  Zscaler, a nine-year-old, San Jose, Calif.-based company, has filed confidentially for IPO, multiple sources tell TechCrunch.  The cloud security outfit is aiming to go public before the end of the year.

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Steelcase applies behavioral research to workplace designs  —  How the 105-year-old furniture company is using a global team of trained anthropologists to best understand the evolving needs of today's workers.
eero:
Rapid security updates with eero  —  100% of eeros have been updated to protect against the security vulnerability KRACK.
Intercom:
From signed up to satisfied  —  Getting new users is easy; keeping them is hard.  Join Intercom co-founder Des Traynor as he explains how to bridge the gap between a company's initial traction and sustained success.
Zoho:
7 Ways to Develop a Learner Mindset at Work  —  There are plenty of things successful people do differently.  Take for instance, their ability to apply context to any situation.  They don't view incidents in isolation, but in connection with each other.
Worldpay:
Join us at the Web Executive Forum on Nov 8th  —  We're moderating an awesome panel on the future of web payments.  See the full event agenda and register here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:40 PM ET, October 26, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Paul Farhi / Washington Post:
Women of the campaign press corps say Mark Halperin's unsavory behavior was an “open secret”, dating from the mid-1990s

Alexandra Steigrad / WWD:
Time Inc. cuts 50-75 staffers; spokeswoman declines to say whether more reductions are coming later this year

More News

Nancy Scola / Politico:
Study: interviews with tech staffers show how Facebook, Twitter, and Google helped Trump team as part of ad services; Clinton team declined embeds
Max Chafkin / Bloomberg:
How Snapchat avoids misinformation: commitment to newsroom values, vetting videos it distributes to a wider audience, partnering with credible media outlets

Earlier Picks

Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Google Pixelbook review: beautiful hardware, great Chrome apps performance, but has average battery life, and Android apps need to be updated for screen and pen
Adi Robertson / The Verge:
Reddit shuts down Nazi and white supremacist subreddits, after updating policy to ban content encouraging violence; subreddits banned had 25 to 7,000 users each
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor