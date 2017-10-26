Open Links In New Tab
October 26, 2017, 4:04 PM
Twitter:
Twitter decides to ban advertising from all accounts owned by Russia Today and Sputnik and will donate estimated $1.9M earnings since 2011 to misinfo research  —  Twitter has made the policy decision to off-board advertising from all accounts owned by Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik, effective immediately.
Georgia Wells / Wall Street Journal:
Twitter overstated MAUs by 1-2M since Q4 2014 by including users of a service for third-party apps; according to revised numbers, its MAUs shrank in Q2 by 2M  —  Social media company says it had been including users of service for third-party apps as monthly users that shouldn't have been counted
Selina Wang / Bloomberg:
Twitter Q3: $589.6M revenue tops estimates, net loss down to $21.1M; MAUs grew 4% YoY to 330M, DAUs grew 14% YoY; stock up 19%+ as Q4 guidance suggests profit
Devindra Hardawar / Engadget:
AMD debuts Ryzen Mobile CPUs for ultrathin notebooks: 2.2GHz Ryzen 7 2700U with 3.8GHz Turbo, 10 Vega cores; 2GHz Ryzen 5 2500U with 3.8Ghz Turbo, 8 Vega cores  —  It's been a revival year for AMD.  Its Ryzen chips thrust it back into the desktop arena — so much so that it practically forced Intel …
Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / Motherboard:
Researcher recounts warning Equifax about vulnerability on public-facing site that exposed user data months before breach, six months before Equifax patched  —  Months before its catastrophic data breach, a security researcher warned Equifax that it was vulnerable to the kind of attack …
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Google Pixelbook review: beautiful hardware, great Chrome apps performance, but has average battery life, and Android apps need to be updated for screen and pen  —  Can a supercomputer for web apps challenge the iPad Pro?
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
GoFundMe announces GoFundMe Studios to make short videos for select campaigns to aid promotion  —  GoFundMe has racked up over $4 billion in donations as the world's biggest platform for people setting up donation campaigns, in part by leveraging the power of social media to get people …

Oliver Darcy / CNNMoney:
Five women accuse veteran journalist Mark Halperin of sexual harassment while he was at ABC News; Halperin apologizes

Alexandra Steigrad / WWD:
Time Inc. cuts 50-75 staffers; spokeswoman declines to say whether more reductions are coming later this year

New York Times:
Sources: cash infusion from Colony Capital falls through for Weinstein Company; Fortress Investment Group is working on potential financing valued at about $35M

Adi Robertson / The Verge:
Reddit shuts down Nazi and white supremacist subreddits, after updating policy to ban content encouraging violence; subreddits banned had 25 to 7,000 users each
Benny Evangelista / San Francisco Chronicle:
Trump unveils program to loosen FAA rules on drone testing to include flights over people, beyond line-of-sight, more, for companies and local government
Ben Fox Rubin / CNET:
Amazon Key bundle launched with security camera and smart door lock that lets couriers unlock your door; price starts at $250, preorder today, available Nov. 8
