|Twitter:
|Georgia Wells / Wall Street Journal:
|Selina Wang / Bloomberg:
|Devindra Hardawar / Engadget:
|Joe Mullin / Ars Technica:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Saqib Shah / Engadget:
|Erica Anderson / The Keyword:
|Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
|New York Times:
|Benny Evangelista / San Francisco Chronicle:
|Adi Robertson / The Verge:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:05 PM ET, October 26, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / Motherboard:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Taylor Hatmaker / TechCrunch:
|Janko Roettgers / Variety:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Douglas Soltys / BetaKit:
|Abner Li / 9to5Google:
|Jonathan Shieber / TechCrunch:
|Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Kim Hart / Axios:
|Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
|Sam Byford / The Verge:
|Charlie Osborne / ZDNet:
|Adi Robertson / The Verge:
|Ben Fox Rubin / CNET: