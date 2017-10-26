Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
October 26, 2017, 10:45 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Selina Wang / Bloomberg:
Twitter's Q3 revenue of $589.6M tops estimates; MAUs grew 4% YoY to 330M, DAUs grew 14% YoY; net loss down to $21.1M; shares rise 13%+  —  Monthly active users grew 4% year-over-year to 330 million  —  Quarterly sales of $589.6 million topped analysts' estimates
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Google Pixelbook review: beautiful hardware, great Chrome apps performance, but has average battery life, and Android apps need to be updated for screen and pen  —  Can a supercomputer for web apps challenge the iPad Pro?
Benny Evangelista / San Francisco Chronicle:
Trump unveils program to loosen FAA rules on drone testing to include flights over people, beyond line-of-sight, more, for companies and local government  —  The Trump administration on Wednesday smoothed the way for companies like Alphabet and Amazon to ramp up testing of drones for package deliveries and other commercial uses.
Adi Robertson / The Verge:
Reddit shuts down Nazi and white supremacist subreddits, after updating policy to ban content encouraging violence; subreddits banned had 25 to 7,000 users each  —  Reddit has shut down several Nazi and white supremacist subreddits after a policy change banning material that “encourages …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Ariela Suster expands her mission of violence prevention  —  Entrepreneur takes tech to the next level giving men in El Salvador an alternative to gangs.
eero:
Rapid security updates with eero  —  100% of eeros have been updated to protect against the security vulnerability KRACK.
Intercom:
From signed up to satisfied  —  Getting new users is easy; keeping them is hard.  Join Intercom co-founder Des Traynor as he explains how to bridge the gap between a company's initial traction and sustained success.
Zoho:
7 Ways to Develop a Learner Mindset at Work  —  There are plenty of things successful people do differently.  Take for instance, their ability to apply context to any situation.  They don't view incidents in isolation, but in connection with each other.
Worldpay:
Join us at the Web Executive Forum on Nov 8th  —  We're moderating an awesome panel on the future of web payments.  See the full event agenda and register here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:45 AM ET, October 26, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Oliver Darcy / CNNMoney:
Five women accuse veteran journalist Mark Halperin of sexual harassment while he was at ABC News; Halperin apologizes

Steven Perlberg / BuzzFeed:
Profile of Yashar Ali, who switched from politics to reporting and regularly breaks news for 180,000 Twitter followers

New York Times:
Sources: cash infusion from Colony Capital falls through for Weinstein Company; Fortress Investment Group is working on potential financing valued at about $35M

More News

Jonathan Shieber / TechCrunch:
Uber partners with Visa and Barclays to launch a credit card on November 2, which features 4% back on restaurant and bar purchases, including UberEATS
Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed:
Profile of Angela Ahrendts, who's reimagined Apple Stores and the community role they serve as “modern-day town squares”, amid lean years for physical retailers

Earlier Picks

Sam Byford / The Verge:
Nintendo announces Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp for Android and iOS, coming in late November
Charlie Osborne / ZDNet:
Kaspersky says it briefly obtained archive of NSA-linked Equation Group source code after scanning an infected PC in 2014; PC likely belonged to NSA contractor
Ben Fox Rubin / CNET:
Amazon Key bundle launched with security camera and smart door lock that lets couriers unlock your door; price starts at $250, preorder today, available Nov. 8
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor