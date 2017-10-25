Open Links In New Tab
October 25, 2017, 7:55 AM
Ellen Read / Stuff.co.nz:
Apple acquires ten-year-old Auckland-based wireless charging company PowerbyProxi  —  Auckland entrepreneur Fady Mishriki set up PowerbyProxi in 2007.  —  Apple has bought Auckland technology company PowerbyProxi for an undisclosed sum.  —  The tech giant released the news on Wednesday …
Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple let suppliers reduce the accuracy of iPhone X's Face ID system to make it easier to manufacture and speed up production  —  The company let suppliers reduce accuracy of the phone's Face ID system to speed up production.  —  As of early fall, it was clearer than ever …
Michelle Castillo / CNBC:
Twitter will now label political ads with sponsors, including spending and targeting disclosures, and establish a Transparency Center database with all ads  —  - Twitter will clearly label political ads and require campaigns and organizations to disclose who bought the ad and how much they spent.
Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / Motherboard:
New “Bad Rabbit” ransomware targets corp networks in Ukraine, Turkey, Germany, infects devices through hacked Russian media sites using NotPetya type methods  —  A new wave of ransomware has hit several targets in Russia and Eastern Europe on Tuesday, according to media reports and several security companies.
Mike Masnick / Techdirt:
DoJ subpoenas Twitter seeking details about five Twitter accounts including @Popehat, following a smiley emoji reply to them from a security researcher  —  So, here's a fun one.  Back in May, the Justice Department — apparently lacking anything better to do with its time …
Katie Bo Williams / The Hill:
Bipartisan bill unveiled to reform NSA's warrantless surveillance program and reauthorize it for four years, adding more privacy and oversight protections  —  A group of 11 senators on Tuesday unveiled a proposal to substantially reform the National Security Agency's warrantless surveillance program …
Greg Kumparak / TechCrunch:
Honolulu passes law, effective Wednesday, allowing police to issue $35 fines for looking at devices while crossing streets on first offense, and $99 on third  —  Hate it when you see people staring at their phones while crossing the street?  You'll like this, then: it's about to be banned by a city for the first time.
Jeffrey Dastin / Reuters:
Sources: Target and other retailers are using legal rights in lease agreements to limit what Amazon can do with Whole Foods stores in malls across the US  —  SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Whole Foods Market met a new foe this summer during talks to lease a top retail space in a San Francisco mall: the Target next door.
Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
AMD returns to profitability in Q3 with $71M in net income and $1.64B in revenue, up from $1.3B YoY, as Ryzen takes off, but stock drops 10%+ on weak Q4 outlook  —  Advanced Micro Devices reported a net profit in the third quarter, thanks to the strength of its Ryzen and Epyc series processors that launched earlier this year.
Ben Fox Rubin / CNET:
Amazon Key bundle launched with a security camera and smart door lock that lets couriers unlock your door; starts from $250, preorder today, available Nov. 8  —  The new in-home service will roll out to 37 US metro areas next month and eventually allow you to let in a dog walker or house cleaner, too.
Olga Kharif / Bloomberg:
Early Bitcoin dev and proponent of Bitcoin's SegWit2x upgrade, Jeff Garzik, debuts a cryptocurrency, Metronome, which he says works on multiple blockchains  —  Metronome to make debut at industry conference in Las Vegas  —  Bloq co-founder Jeff Garzik helped develop bitcoin blockchain

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:55 AM ET, October 25, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Michael Calderone / Politico:
Emerson Collective cancels plans for new journal led by Leon Wieseltier after he appeared on “Shitty Media Men” list; he apologizes to past colleagues

Danica Kirka / Associated Press:
Murdoch's bid to take over Sky faces more scrutiny following news that Fox renewed Bill O'Reilly's contract after he settled a harassment suit for $32M

Telegraph:
Memo: Condé Nast International says it will no longer work with fashion photographer Terry Richardson who has been dogged by allegations of sexual exploitation

Earlier Picks

Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Gmail adds support for third-party add-ons for web and Android, with Asana, Trello, Intuit QuickBooks, Dialpad, RingCentral among launch partners
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Instagram now lets you add a guest to a live video stream
Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
Automotive supplier Delphi acquires Boston-based self-driving startup NuTonomy for $450M
Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
Apple says iPhone X will be available for walk-in customers at retail stores on launch day, Friday November 3, encourages customers to “arrive early”
