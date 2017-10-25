Open Links In New Tab
October 25, 2017, 8:40 PM
Ben Fox Rubin / CNET:
Amazon Key bundle launched with security camera and smart door lock that lets couriers unlock your door; price starts at $250, preorder today, available Nov. 8  —  The new in-home service will roll out to 37 US metro areas next month and eventually allow you to let in a dog walker or house cleaner, too.
Mark Wilson / Co.Design:
Microsoft has stopped manufacturing Kinect, the depth camera and microphone that sold ~35M units since 2010, but will continue to support it for Xbox customers  —  But its influence, and core technology, lives on across the industry.  —  Manufacturing of the Kinect has shut down.
Lucas Shaw / Bloomberg:
As it expands into TV, Apple is seeking family-friendly shows and avoiding edgy content, but some Hollywood insiders doubt the company has a clear strategy  —  A conservative corporation takes its first steps into a new industry.  —  Days before Apple Inc. planned to celebrate the release …
Ari Levy / CNBC:
Google and Cisco partner on hybrid cloud offerings, slated for release in first half of 2018, that will span on-premises environments and Google Cloud Platform  —  - Google and Cisco will jointly develop products for use in the cloud and in on-premise data centers.
Sam Byford / The Verge:
Nintendo announces Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp for Android and iOS, coming in late November  —  Nintendo has announced Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp for smartphones, due for release on iOS and Android in late November.  The title looks much like other games in the Animal Crossing series …
Charlie Osborne / ZDNet:
Kaspersky says it briefly obtained archive of NSA-linked Equation Group source code after scanning an infected PC in 2014; PC likely belonged to NSA contractor  —  Apparently, a pirate download of Microsoft Office could be the root of all the trouble.  —  Kaspersky has acknowledged …
Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed:
Profile of Angela Ahrendts, who's reimagined Apple Stores and the community role they serve as “modern-day town squares”, amid lean years for physical retailers  —  The mall is dying — but Apple's retail chief Angela Ahrendts is reimagining the company's stores anyway.

Earlier Picks

Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple let suppliers reduce accuracy of iPhone X's Face ID to speed up production and make manufacturing easier; Apple says report is “completely false”
Greg Kumparak / TechCrunch:
Honolulu passes law, effective Wednesday, allowing police to issue $35 fines for looking at devices while crossing streets on first offense, and $99 on third
Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
Apple says iPhone X will be available for walk-in customers at retail stores on launch day, Friday November 3, encourages customers to “arrive early”
