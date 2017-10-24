|Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
|Alex Hern / The Guardian:
|Adam Mosseri / Facebook Media:
|Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
|Cade Metz / New York Times:
|Mariella Moon / Engadget:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Jordan Pearson / Motherboard:
|Charlie Osborne / ZDNet:
|Nilay Patel / The Verge:
|Jason Del Rey / Recode:
|Michael Balsamo / Associated Press:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:10 AM ET, October 24, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Andrew Liptak / The Verge:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Stan Higgins / CoinDesk:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Monica Nickelsburg / GeekWire:
|Ben Thompson / Stratechery:
|Kim Zetter / The Intercept:
|Tom Dotan / The Information: