October 24, 2017, 9:15 AM
Alex Hern / The Guardian:
Facebook testing News Feed change in six countries, moving non-promoted posts from Pages to a secondary feed, decreasing engagement for some media  —  New system could destroy smaller publishers if implemented, after journalists report drop in organic reach - but users will still see their friends' posts
Adam Mosseri / Facebook Media:
Facebook says its News Feed test is about emphasis of personal stories, no plans to expand to more countries or ask publishers to pay for all distribution  —  There have been a number of reports about a test we're running in Sri Lanka, Bolivia, Slovakia, Serbia, Guatemala, and Cambodia.
Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
Microsoft drops suit against the US DoJ after the department announced new policy to limit the use gag orders by prosecutors for accessing customer data  —  Microsoft says it's dropping a suit against the U.S. Justice Department that targeted a tactic commonly used by prosecutors …
Tom Dotan / The Information:
Sources: Snap overestimated demand for Spectacles, has hundreds of thousands of unsold units in warehouses; Evan Spiegel previously said sales beat expectations  —  Snap badly overestimated demand for its Spectacles and now has hundreds of thousands of unsold units sitting in warehouses …
Michael Balsamo / Associated Press:
FBI Director Christopher Wray says in first 11 months of fiscal year, agents were unable to unlock over half the mobile devices it tried to access, over 6,900+  —  PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The FBI hasn't been able to retrieve data from more than half of the mobile devices it tried to access in less than a year …
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft Azure customers can now run workloads on Cray supercomputers  —  Microsoft and Cray are teaming to give Azure customers with data-intentsive HPC, AI workloads access to Cray supercomputers running in select Microsoft datacenters.  —  Microsoft and Cray are enabling Azure customers …
Monica Nickelsburg / GeekWire:
Amazon says it received 238 proposals from across North America for its second HQ  —  More than 200 metro areas entered to win Amazon's massive HQ2 contest before the Oct. 19 deadline — 238 to be exact.  —  Those proposals came from 54 states, provinces, districts, and territories across North America, Amazon announced Monday.
Mariella Moon / Engadget:
Misfit's 1.39-inch Vapor smartwatch with Android Wear 2.0, AMOLED display, and 4GB of memory, goes on sale October 31 for $200  —  Nobody can say that Misfit Vapor is vaporware anymore.  The smartwatch will finally be available for purchase on October 31st from Misfit's website …
Matthew Garrahan / Financial Times:
Former assistant to Harvey Weinstein, Zelda Perkins, describes the grueling settlement process after harassment claim with Miramax, when it was owned by Disney

Brian Steinberg / Variety:
ESPN President John Skipper cancels Barstool Van Talk days after starting the program, says ESPN could not distance its efforts from Barstool site and content

Andrew Higgins / New York Times:
A look at the fallout from journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder, which was Malta's sixth car bombing case in two years, all of which remain unsolved

Ben Thompson / Stratechery:
FTC failed in allowing Facebook to acquire Instagram, WhatsApp; it should intervene on tbh, regardless of whether the purchase price is enough to mandate review
Kim Zetter / The Intercept:
Kaspersky offers source code and business operations for review by independent third parties after Russian spying claims
Bloomberg:
Cisco to buy telecommunications software company BroadSoft for ~$1.9B to expand further into software and cloud services
