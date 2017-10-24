Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
October 24, 2017, 9:55 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Michelle Castillo / CNBC:
Twitter will now label political ads with sponsors, including spending and targeting disclosures, and establish a Transparency Center database with all ads  —  - Twitter will clearly label political ads, and require campaigns and organizations to disclose who bought the ad and how much they spent.
Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai / Motherboard:
New “Bad Rabbit” ransomware spreads within many organizations in Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and Germany  —  A new wave of ransomware has hit several targets in Russia and Eastern Europe on Tuesday, according to media reports and several security companies.
Ellen Read / Stuff.co.nz:
Apple acquires ten-year-old Auckland wireless charging company PowerbyProxi  —  Auckland entrepreneur Fady Mishriki set up PowerbyProxi in 2007.  —  Apple has bought Auckland technology company PowerbyProxi for an undisclosed sum.  —  The tech giant released the news on Wednesday …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Instagram now lets you add a guest to a live video stream  —  Make way for more talking heads.  Instagram, competing hot on the heels of other live video broadcasting apps, is enhancing its video streaming service with a new feature that it hopes will bring out more videos …
Katie Bo Williams / The Hill:
Bipartisan bill unveiled to require warrants for Section 702 surveillance, which US intel agencies use heavily and is due to sunset this year unless renewed  —  A group of 11 senators on Tuesday unveiled a proposal to substantially reform the National Security Agency's warrantless surveillance program …
Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
Apple says iPhone X will be available for walk-in customers at retail stores on launch day, Friday November 3, encourages customers to “arrive early”  —  Apple today announced that stores will have iPhone X available for walk-in customers, who it encourages to arrive early, on launch day.
Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
Automotive supplier Delphi acquires Boston-based self-driving startup NuTonomy for $450M  —  Both companies have autonomous driving pilots in Singapore  —  Delphi, one of the world's largest automotive suppliers, is acquiring Boston-based self-driving car startup NuTonomy for an upfront purchase price …
Janko Roettgers / Variety:
FCC filing: DirecTV has plans for an Android TV-based OTT 4K set-top box, that includes remote with integrated touch pad that supports voice commands  —  AT&T's DirecTV is getting ready to embrace internet-based content delivery beyond its DirecTV Now service: The company is about to introduce …
More: DSLreports and EngadgetThanks:@jank0
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Gmail adds support for third-party add-ons for web and Android, with Asana, Trello, Intuit QuickBooks, Dialpad, RingCentral among launch partners  —  Google is launching third-party add-ons for Gmail today.  These native extensions will allow you to bring the power of services like Asana …
Olga Kharif / Bloomberg:
Early Bitcoin dev and proponent of Bitcoin's SegWit2x upgrade, Jeff Garzik, debuts a cryptocurrency, Metronome, which he says works on multiple blockchains  —  Metronome to make debut at industry conference in Las Vegas  —  Bloq co-founder Jeff Garzik helped develop bitcoin blockchain
Alex Heath / Business Insider:
Source: Snap's internal data showed most Spectacles customers stopped wearing the glasses after 4 weeks  —  - Despite the initial hype, Snap's Spectacles are a commercial flop.  — The company has sold only 150,000 pairs to date, and less than half of Spectacles owners kept using the glasses after the first month.
Dan Primack / Axios:
Overstock.com plans to sell up to 500M digital tokens in an ICO to fund its subsidiary, tØ, an SEC-compliant digital token exchange  —  E-commerce veteran Overstock.com is planning to sell up to 500 million digital tokens via an initial coin offering that will launch next month …
Tweets: @danprimack
Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
AMD returns to profitability in Q3 with $71M in net income and $1.64B in revenue, up from $1.3B YoY, as Ryzen takes off, but stock drops 10%+ on weak Q4 outlook  —  Advanced Micro Devices reported a net profit in the third quarter, thanks to the strength of its Ryzen and Epyc series processors that launched earlier this year.

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Watch the 3-minute animated guide to blockchain  —  Learn why blockchain is the next frontier for digital transformation in this intergalactic new episode of the Story Labs animated series “Explanimators.”
eero:
eero data report  —  Read about trends in connected device adoption, usage patterns and behaviors from 10 major metropolitan areas.
Intercom:
From signed up to satisfied  —  Getting new users is easy; keeping them is hard.  Join Intercom co-founder Des Traynor as he explains how to bridge the gap between a company's initial traction and sustained success.
Zoho:
Announcing Zoho Sprints - Ship your best products with agile planning and tracking  —  Over the last ten years, businesses from every industry, including those that build software, have been using Zoho Projects to successfully manage their work.
Worldpay:
Join us at the Web Executive Forum on Nov 8th  —  We're moderating an awesome panel on the future of web payments.  See the full event agenda and register here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:55 PM ET, October 24, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Michael Calderone / Politico:
Emerson Collective cancels plans for new journal led by Leon Wieseltier after he appeared on “Shitty Media Men” list; he apologizes to past colleagues

Telegraph:
Memo: Condé Nast International says it will no longer work with fashion photographer Terry Richardson who has been dogged by allegations of sexual exploitation

Mike Masnick / Techdirt:
DoJ subpoenas Twitter seeking details about five Twitter accounts including @Popehat, following a smiley emoji reply to them from a security researcher

More News

Earlier Picks

Charlie Osborne / ZDNet:
ARM unveils Platform Security Architecture, a common industry framework for enhancing the security of IoT devices built on ARM Cortex processors
Nilay Patel / The Verge:
Amazon Fire TV (2017) review: polished interface, solid Alexa integration, and inexpensive, but small 4K HDR catalog, and no volume buttons on remote
Cade Metz / New York Times:
Sources: typical AI specialists receiving $300K-$500K a year in salary and stock; well-known names in the AI field have received compensation totalling millions
Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
Microsoft drops suit against the US DoJ after the department announced new policy to limit use of gag orders by prosecutors for accessing customer data
Jordan Pearson / Motherboard:
The second Bitcoin fork, called Bitcoin Gold, is taking place without initial support of major exchanges; the code for it won't be made public until Nov. 1
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor